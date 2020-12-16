Though it may feel as though 2020 will never end, the new year will be here before you know it. And with 2021 just weeks away, many people are hoping to start the new year off on the right foot and are drumming up inspiration for the coming year's New Year's resolutions. To find out what people are planning on changing in their lives in 2021, Offers.com polled 1,000 U.S. adults on what resolutions they were planning to make this year. Only three percent of respondents said they didn't have plans to make any, and more than a quarter of people had the same resolution.

Read on to discover what New Year's resolutions respondents actually intend to make in 2021.

6 Find love

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 7 percent

5 Get a new job

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 7 percent

4 Make new friends

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 9 percent

3 Travel more

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 17 percent

2 Save money/get out of debt

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 23 percent

1 Exercise more/lose weight

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 26 percent

