This Is the One New Year's Resolution Everyone Is Making for 2021

If you want to change your life for the better next year, this might just be the way to do it.

By Sarah Crow
December 16, 2020
Though it may feel as though 2020 will never end, the new year will be here before you know it. And with 2021 just weeks away, many people are hoping to start the new year off on the right foot and are drumming up inspiration for the coming year's New Year's resolutions. To find out what people are planning on changing in their lives in 2021, Offers.com polled 1,000 U.S. adults on what resolutions they were planning to make this year. Only three percent of respondents said they didn't have plans to make any, and more than a quarter of people had the same resolution.

6
Find love

Women hugging each other
Shutterstock

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 7 percent

And if you want to improve your chances of meeting that special someone, Learning This One Language Makes You More Attractive, Science Says.

5
Get a new job

woman interviewing for a new job and shaking hands with another woman
iStock

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 7 percent

And if you're eager to land that perfect position, This Is Exactly When You Should Follow Up After a Job Interview.

4
Make new friends

two men laughing together
Shutterstock/Andrew Lever

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 9 percent

3
Travel more

man holding plane tickets and suitcase in airport
Shutterstock/ARTFULLY PHOTOGRAPHER

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 17 percent

2
Save money/get out of debt

A male writes notes concerning money at the kitchen table. On the table is a pencil, pad of paper, paper currency and a jar fill with cash and coins.
iStock/doug4537

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 23 percent

1
Exercise more/lose weight

Couple exercising together at home during the pandemic
Shutterstock

Respondents who said it was their top resolution: 26 percent

And for some great advice to get you started, here are The 50 Best Weight Loss Tips for 2020.

