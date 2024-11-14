Mom Shares 4 Genius Hacks to Keep Bags and Valuables Safe While Traveling

Besides losing your luggage en route, having your belongings stolen while you’re traveling is arguably one of the worst emergencies to have to deal with. From a pickpocket making off with your device to a thief sneakily grabbing cash from your purse while you’re in a crowd, it’s a quick way to make a trip memorable for all the wrong reasons. Fortunately, there are still ways you can protect yourself while on the road with a few simple tricks. Read on for the genius hacks one mom uses to keep bags and valuables safe while traveling.

1 | Zip-tie your luggage shut. Copyright @Tsagana_24 / Instagram Even the most prepared travelers can stand to be a little more cautious on the road . In a recently posted video, “momhack” expert @Tsagana_24 showed off how she goes the extra mile to stop thieves from making off with her personal items. Her first suggestion addresses the issue of thieves sneaking into luggage to steal items. Even if your bag doesn’t have a built-in lock, you can still stop strangers from opening it by using a zip tie to secure the two zippers together. Once you’ve arrived safely at your accommodations or back home, simply cut the plastic strip to access your belongings. If you’re planning on checking the bag, there’s a chance that security teams will remove the zip tie if they have to perform a quick check. But this trick can be especially helpful if you’re traveling by train or storing your luggage in an overhead rack.

2 | Protect your purse while sitting in cafes. Copyright @Tsagana_24 / Instagram Snatch and grabs of bags and purses can happen in the blink of an eye, which means the only way to prevent them is to plan ahead. And since many thieves can sneakily spot a bag hidden under a chair or beneath a table, sometimes the best option is to hold on tightly. If you’re grabbing a bite at a restaurant or resting at a cafe, @Tsagana_24 suggests taking the strap of your purse or backpack and putting it through your legs. Then, run it up so the strap is sitting under your lap and the bag is safely secured to your side. This way, you can both access the items you need and keep an eye on them without the risk of someone getting away with it before you even realize what’s happened. RELATED: 7 Surprising Items TSA May Flag You for at Airport Security .

3 | Keep cash in different places. Copyright @Tsagana_24 / Instagram It’s a cruel irony that money is often the top target of pickpockets but also the easiest thing to locate on a person or in a bag. To avoid someone sneakily reaching into her purse and making off with hard currency, @Tsagana_24 suggests stashing bills in different places throughout your purse instead of using the normal zipper slots or built-in wallet spaces. In this case, she shows how you can fold bills up inside a feminine pad package as a perfect hiding place. You could also use things like gum packets, pill bottles, or inside the pages of a travel guide or map.

4 | Secure your bag with an extra clip. Copyright @Tsagana_24 / Instagram Not all thieves will try to make off with your entire bag during a robbery. To avoid being caught, many will sneakily open a purse or bag and steal cash, phones, or other valuables—often without the owner being aware at all until it’s too late. Fortunately, you can install a makeshift lock on your tote to avoid this situation. @Tsagana_24 suggests using a carabiner to secure your bag’s zipper to the strap, making it impossible to slip open unless you unlatch it. This is perfect for anyone who is planning on making their way through a crowded area or riding on public transportation at busy times.



