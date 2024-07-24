Airline Shares 3 Suitcase Colors to Always Avoid If You Don't Want to Lose It

Hiccups with air travel are far from uncommon, ranging from a little annoying to downright distressing. One of the worst potential mishaps? An airline losing your luggage. You're looking at several hours going back and forth with customer service, and there's no telling when or even if you'll get your bag back. But while mistakes happen and luggage does get lost, there are a few things you can do as a traveler to help decrease the likelihood of your bag going missing. For starters, you can be aware of the suitcase colors to avoid.

If you've ever had to pick up luggage from the carousel, you know that dark colors are among the most popular. Many people opt for these hues because they show less wear and tear, but at the same time, they're much harder to tell apart. So, if you regularly use a black, navy, or grey suitcase, you might want to reconsider—or at least make an effort to help your luggage stand out.

"Do make it easier to spot your checked-in luggage on the carousel, especially if your luggage is black, navy or grey (like 99.9% of the population)," Irish budget airline Ryanair suggests in a blog post outlining need-to-know packing tips.

If your only option is a suitcase in one of those three colors, the airline suggests attaching a colorful luggage tag or ribbon "so that there's no confusion on arrival."

Ryanair isn't alone in this opinion. Speaking with Consumer Reports, Phil Dengler, co-founder of the travel site The Vacationer, noted that it's important to stand out from the crowd.

"The key is to set your luggage apart from the rest," Dengler told the outlet.

If you're looking for specific suggestions, he recommends going for colors like beige or white, or light shades of red, blue, pink, or green. You'll be able to spot it much more easily—and so will an airline, if your suitcase ends up getting lost, Dengler added.

Ryanair also has a few other recommendations in the event your luggage is lost. (They may have a reason to, as the airline was responsible for over 12 percent of lost bags on flights to and from the U.K. between 2018 and 2022.)

If you're traveling as a couple, Ryanair suggests using space in each other's luggage. By divvying your clothes up into two pieces of luggage, you'll still have options in case one of your suitcases goes missing.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You might also want to consider stashing a lightweight foldable bag within your carry-on luggage.

"If you're asked to hand over your carry-on luggage to check-in crew at the last minute because the overhead [bins] are full, you'll have somewhere to stash your phone, e-reader, money, snacks and any other valuables you can't live without during the flight," Ryanair's blog post reads. "This small bag can then be placed under the seat in front of you."

In general, remember other packing hacks like rolling your clothes instead of folding them, packing your heaviest items at the bottom of your suitcase, and placing essential items at the top of your bag for easy access when unpacking.