4 Things I Would Never Do as a Former Airline Employee

Everyone has their own routine when they travel, but there’s always room for improvement if it means making a flight even a little bit easier. From knowing how to get through security efficiently to having a plan for longer layovers , being a step ahead can help you avoid frustrating moments and complications. Naturally, those who’ve worked in the industry often have some of the best inside intel that can help you become an even more savvy traveler. Read on for the things one former airline employee says she would never do when jetting off.

RELATED: 10 Clothing Items You Shouldn't Wear on a Plane .

1 | Book airfare with anyone other than the airline Shutterstock In a recently posted video, TikTok user and former airline employee of four years Megan Homme offers some simple suggestions on what travelers should avoid doing when they take a flight. Her first recommendation pertains to the very first step of the travel process, as she says she would never buy her tickets from anywhere but a carrier’s website or app. Specifically, this means avoiding the temptation to use a third-party booking website or app because it can limit you in the event of a problem. “If something goes wrong when you’re traveling and you didn’t book directly with the airline, their customer service is not going to be able to help you,” Homme cautions.

2 | Book the shortest layover 06photo / Shutterstock Even if you have frequent flyer perks like lounge access , no one likes to spend too much time waiting around the airport. But Homme says it’s also important to remember that opting to take a flight with a barely-there layover can sometimes set you up for failure. “For example, if you have the choice between a 45-minute layover and a two-hour layover, you should pick the one that’s two hours,” she suggests. “It’s pretty common for flights to get delayed, like, 10 or 15 minutes, and if you pick that shorter layover, you’re probably going to be out of luck.” RELATED: Delta Flight Attendant Reveals Sneaky Way Airlines Trick You Into Missing Your Flight .

3 | Stand in the customer service line Pressmaster / Shutterstock Taking quick action when your flight plans change can be the difference between still making it out on a flight or not. But according to Homme, you might want to think before you rush to speak to a desk agent. “If I’m at the airport and my flight gets canceled, I am not going to go to the customer service line at the airport: I’m going to immediately call the airline’s customer service on my phone,” she says. “Because I’m going to be helped way before all the customers standing in line to talk to someone at the airport.”