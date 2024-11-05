Mike Wolfe’s Top Finds From American Pickers That Shocked Fans

American Pickersstar Mike Wolfe has a devoted fan following for a reason—his specialty vintage shops are a treasure trove of beautiful historical items, featuring everything from art work to bikes. But some finds are more special than others, whether it’s because they have been restored to former glory or are still in mint condition. “When I was five, I had my first big score when I found a pile of old bicycles in my neighborhood on trash day,” he previously told Southeastern Antiquing and Collecting Magazine. “And I was always bringing home old bottles and other random stuff. I never thought of it as junk: to me, it was beautiful.” Here are Wolfe’s top finds that shocked fans.

1939 Morgan Coupe Copyright @mikewolfeamericanpicker/Instagram Fans absolutely love Wolfe’s 1939 Morgan car, which he showcases at the Columbia, Cars & Coffee festival. “This 1939 Morgan will be on display at @columbiacarsandcoffee Saturday Morning. This is the last Cars and Coffee of the season and it’s going to be a big one!” he captioned an Instagram post . “Can we say ‘They don't make em like this anymore’? What a treasure!” a fan commented.

1910 Wagner Bike Copyright @mikewolfeamericanpicker/Instagram Another find that made fans happy was the 1910 Wagner bike , in beautiful condition. “1910 Wagner Made in St. Paul Minnesota. This company made Motorcycles from 1901 to 1914 Prior to making Motorcycles they made bicycles under the same name. Wagner came about during the Heyday of a new industry when there were some 300 different American motorcycles being made. As you all know I’m not a restoration guy but this bike came available and the price was right. The craftsmanship and detail drew me into this rare machine. Looking forward to riding this one! @columbiamotoralley #motopioneer,” Wolfe captioned the post. “The condition is insane !🔥” commented Ty Pennington.

1940s Circus Banner Copyright @mikewolfeamericanpicker/Instagram Wolfe showcased hand-painted circus banners from the 1940s on an Instagram post . "Incredible Circus Banners painted by George Bellis who passed in 1956. He painted Silent Movie back drops and circus wagons as well. I think these are from the late 1940s during the golden age of the American Circus.. Like so many of you I've always been fascinated by the artists that painted these incredible pieces. Man what I wouldn't give to sit down and talk with guys like George Snap Wyatt and Fred Johnson.

Vintage Trailer Copyright @mikewolfeamericanpicker/Instagram Wolfe’s vintage trailer made headlines when it was featured on the show. “Picked on @americanpickers SOLD!!! 🚐💨 Very rare and unusual 1930’s 5th wheel looking travel. Picked from a museum in Nebraska that had stored the trailer in their archives for many years, it's a true time capsule. Maybe one of the first vagabond trailers believed to be from 1933. Skinned in what they called leatherette. 100% all original inside and out and is untouched. Features a front kitchen with sink and a removable 2 burner camp stove and rear bedroom,” he captioned an Instagram post featuring the trailer.