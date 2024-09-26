Whatever Happened to the Original Hosts of "Antiques Roadshow"?

Chris Jussel and Dan Elias were the face of Antiques Roadshow for a collective seven seasons. The series, which was a mix of reality TV and educational programming, was featured on the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) channel. Antiques Roadshow took viewers all across the country from Billings, Montana, to Hot Springs, Arkansas, with Jussel and Elias at the head. An art collector from Massachusetts, Elias was appointed the show’s host after Jussel stepped down from the role in 2000. However, after three seasons, Elias also walked away from Antiques Roadshow. It’s been over 20 years since Jussel and Elias went their separate ways—keep reading to see what they’ve been up to.

Jussel is a private antiques dealer. BILLY FARRELL / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jussel is the original host of Antiques Roadshow. His reign came to an end in 2000 after four seasons. His family’s art firm, Vernay & Jussel, Inc. in New York City, shuttered its doors in 1994 after 82 years of business. However, according to his personal website, Jussel still works as a private antiques dealer .

He also founded his own appraisal and advisory firm. Business Wire Jussel has made quite a name for himself in the antiques world. After Antiques Roadshow, Chris worked as senior vice president at Sotheby’s until 2004. For more than 20 years, he has served on the Art Advisory Panel of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). When he isn’t working in a leadership role, Jussel lectures or manages his own estate appraisal and advisory firm. In 2016, Jussel was named the newest advisor to Invaluable, the "world's leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles," according to a news release. In this role, Jussel works with auction houses and dealers and regularly contributes to the company’s blog. "Through innovation and technology, Invaluable is rapidly changing the world of art and antiques—and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth and success," Jussel said in a statement. "This new role will give me the opportunity to work with many of my industry contacts, while leveraging Invaluable’s technology to assist them in growing their businesses—making it a win/win for everyone."

Elias chose his art gallery over the TV show. PBS / YouTube Elias filled Jussel's shoes for three seasons before announcing his exit from Antiques Roadshow in 2003. According to a statement posted by Antiques and The Arts Weekly, Elias stepped down from the prestigious hosting gig so he could get back to his true passion: his art gallery in Allston, Massachusetts. "It's time for me to get back to business," he said at the time. "It's been a great ride and a wonderful opportunity to discover America first hand through the people, objects and stories we encountered on the road. But the demands of television production have been tough to balance with my primary profession as contemporary art dealer and owner of Elias Fine Art." Despite Elias' abrupt exit, the show's producers said there's no bad blood. "Dan has been an invaluable member of Roadshow's creative team…we'll miss him," added executive producer Peter B. Cook