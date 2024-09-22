Whatever Happened to Frank Fritz From "American Pickers"?

Frank Fritz has been a part of American Pickers since the show first aired in 2009, but disappeared from the show after season 23, with not much of an explanation being given for his absence. It turns out Fritz, 58, was going through several health issues at the time, and had to have back surgery—not to mention his private battles with addiction. Fans of the show frequently ask where the reality star is and if he will ever return to American Pickers—here’s what Fritz is up to now.

He Left American Pickers Shutterstock Fritz left American Pickers at the end of season 21, due to health issues—and an alleged falling out with Wolfe. “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” Wolfe said on Facebook . “The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show’s message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We’re here to not only take care of the past, but also each other. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Stroke and Health Issues History Channel Fritz had a stroke in 2022, and was forced to live in an assisted living facility to get help, including physical therapy. “Frank lost verbal and mobile, so that’s where he has been. He is still in an assisted living facility," a source close to Wolfe told The Sun . “It’s been very difficult for him to find motivation. He found the motivation to talk, but the physical therapy he just… he’s not there yet.”

Placed Under Conservatorship American Pickers/Instagram Fritz’s long-term friend Chris Davis filed for emergency conservatorship soon after the stroke to protect Fritz and his assets. “Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur," the documents read, via The Sun. “Mr. Fritz’s decision­making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.”

On the Road to Recovery History Channel Fritz is focused on recovery, friends say. “Frank continues to improve daily. You’re never 100 percent after a stroke, but he’s fine,” a friend told The Sun. “He’s aware of what’s going on. If he were sitting here right now, you could sit and talk to him. He’s the same old Frank… He can walk, but he’s always going to need the wheelchair because he can’t walk long distances. He’s the same old Frank. He has a good attitude and a great sense of humor. His mindset is positive. We crack jokes all the time. You gotta make the best of the situation so he’s come to terms with all of that. His mind is right, he’s a happy guy and his sense of humor is there.” RELATED: Where Is Ivy Calvin From "Storage Wars" Now?

Will He Return to American Pickers? History Channel It’s unlikely. "We all do care about Frank and we want him back on the show,” Wolfe says, via The Sun. “I would love to talk with him again, we would absolutely love to, but he just can't get it right. Frank is just going through a lot personally with addictions. It's unfortunate that he's made decisions that have him the way he is."