What Happened to Danielle Colby From "American Pickers"?

Danielle Colby has been part ofAmerican Pickerssince the show first aired in 2010, so fans were naturally alarmed when she took a hiatus in 2022. Because no real explanation was given for her sudden absence, fans feared the worst for their favorite cast member. Luckily there was a solid explanation for Colby, 48, leaving the show when she did. Not only does she explain in detail what happened to her, she is now living her best life. Here’s why she took a break from the show, and what she’s up to now.

RELATED: The Best TV Shows of 2024 So Far.

Colby Was Dealing With Health Issues Copyright @daniellecolbyamericanpicker/Instagram Colby shared a picture of herself hooked up to an IV back in October 2022, fueling speculation about her health. “I have a lot of feelings right now but my most prevalent and overwhelming feeling is gratitude,” she captioned the Instagram post . “If you want to know more about my health journey you can read my VERY lengthy post on Patreon. There’s too much to even begin trying to explain it all in the limited space allowed here.”

Preparing For a Procedure Copyright @daniellecolbyamericanpicker/Instagram In her blog-style Patreon post, Colby explains she is preparing for a procedure. "First I want to say how happy I am that my daughter Memphis and her partner Oliver, their two dogs, their two cats have all safely made it home to Illinois. She lives close to me, my son is close, and the hospital where I'm having my surgery is very close, too. There’s a really great noodle shop that’s 10 minutes away. So I have found my own little slice of heaven here in Illinois, to rest and recuperate for the next four months or so," she said, via The Sun .

Talking To Tish Copyright @leticiacline/Instagram Colby says Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend Tish told her to see a medical professional. "It seemed like I was always bleeding, it was always an excruciating amount of pain, feeling like I was being held back from a lot of opportunities because I couldn’t figure out how to control the amount of pain I was living with” she wrote. “So about three months ago I was finally able to find a female gynecologist, get into an appointment, have multiple exams and understood more about what was happening in my body. I’m extremely thankful for this conversation with Tish because I found out that I have uterine fibroids.” RELATED: 15 TV Shows That Lost Their Stars.

Hysterectomy Copyright @daniellecolbyamericanpicker/Instagram Colby’s doctor recommended a complete hysterectomy to deal with her uterine fibroids. She also got iron infusions twice a week (which explains the picture on her Instagram). "If you’re a healthcare worker, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she wrote. “I can’t say thank you enough. I can see it in everybody’s eyes that they’re exhausted, yet somehow, something drives them to continue to go to work every day in an environment where the risk is high and the pay scale is not."

Back On “American Pickers” Wikimedia Colby got through the operation and returned for American Pickers at the end of season 23, and as a regular full-time cast member on season 24. Colby was also thrilled to return to burlesque dancing, one of her most cherished hobbies. “I love how fan dancing has transformed my life, and my sense of self,” she captioned an Instagram video . “It was one of the only forms of exercise I could do after my hysterectomy and it always makes me feel like I am wrapped in a hug. So even when I’m feeling sad, it’s a nice way to hug myself. It’s really difficult to feel sad or anxious when fan dancing. That's why it’s so addictive. Thank you for showing that to me.”



