Mark Wahlberg Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head

Actors are always preparing for their next role and sometimes that means adopting new style of clothing, way of speaking, or even a completely different hairstyle or physique—and Mark Wahlberg has done just that. Wahlberg just shaved his head for an upcoming role, and the actor, producer, restaurateur, and former rapper looks almost unrecognizable now. Keep reading to see his new haircut and the other transformation he's undergone for his latest movie.

Mark Wahlberg debuted his shaved head on Instagram.

The 49-year-old revealed his new hairdo on Instagram this week. Wahlberg captioned the photo of him with a buzz cut posing happily next to a car with the caption: "New look. @municipal 🔥🔥 #MunicipalPartner." The "municipal" mention is a reference to an apparel line he co-founded with Stephen Levinson, a film producer, and Harry Arnett.

His wife Rhea Durham appeared to support Wahlberg's shaved head, leaving a comment with heart and fire emojis.

Wahlberg was last seen with a shaved head in the early 1990s, when he was best known as the leader of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

Wahlberg's new look is for his role in the upcoming feature film Stu.

Wahlberg's shaved head was revealed as the actor is filming his new role as a boxer turned Catholic priest in the film Stu. The movie centers on Father Stuart Long, a priest of the Diocese of Helena in Montana. According to The Catholic Telegraph, Father Stu, as he was known, "pursued careers in boxing, acting, teaching, and museum management before discerning the priesthood."

In March, Deadline reported on Wahlberg's new role, saying it's "a faith-based film loosely based on a true story and is something very close to Wahlberg's heart and something he had been developing for a number of years." The Catholic Telegraph reported Wahlberg's been working on the movie since 2016.

Wahlberg also gained 20 pounds for the role.

On May 3, Wahlberg shared two photos side by side to Instagram revealing his change in weight. The photo on the left showed Wahlberg three weeks ago, wearing Everlast shorts and flexing his abs. In the photo on the right, the actor looks heavier and had a significant loss in body definition. His caption read: "From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

Wahlberg also posted a video of himself with a friend inside a gym recently. He wrote: "Kenny's down 50 and I'm up about 20. Inspired to be better! I'm going up another 20. Yes it's for a role." The caption concluded with a cross and heart emoji, along with the folded hands icon—seemingly alluding to Father Stu.

But this isn't the first time Wahlberg's rocked a new look for a movie.

Wahlberg's hairstyle has mostly stayed the same, save for in early 2000 when he grew it out for the movie Rock Star, in which he played a tribute band singer who got the opportunity of a lifetime to be the lead singer of his favorite band.

Wahlberg told the Los Angeles Times he spent six months preparing for the role, which meant growing his hair long, working with a vocal coach, and wandering around L.A. in full character. "I hung out with everybody, went to every concert. I had the hair and everything. I basically lived the life for the six months I was making the movie," he said. Clearly, Wahlberg takes his job very seriously.

