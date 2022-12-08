Entertainment

Leah Remini Suggests Scientology Could Be Partly to Blame for Kirstie Alley's Death

She called Alley's death "very sad" but claimed her religion has some dangerous ideas about illness.

By Lia Beck
December 8, 2022
By Lia Beck
December 8, 2022

On Monday, Dec. 5, Kirstie Alley's children shared the news that the actor had died following a short battle with colon cancer. Known for her roles in the series Cheers and Veronica's Closet and the movies Look Who's Talking and Drop Dead Gorgeous, she was 71 years old. Alley's children, True and Lillie Stevenson, said in their statement that their mother's cancer was "only recently discovered" and thanked the nurses and doctors who treated her. But, commenting on the news of the star's death, former Scientologist Leah Remini raised a concern about the way Alley's religion views illness.

Remini and Alley were publicly at odds over for years because of their ties to Scientology. Alley was a longtime member of the church when she died, while Remini is a former member who has been very outspoken against the religion, including writing the book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and producing the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Here's what Remini had to say about the Cheers star's passing and why she believes Scientology can have a negative impact on members battling health issues.

READ THIS NEXT: The Biggest Celebrities Who've Left Scientology.

Alley's children released a statement about her passing.

Kirstie Alley at the premiere of "The Fanatic" in 2019
Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

In a statement to People, 30-year-old True and 28-year-old Lillie announced that Alley had died.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

They also thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at Moffitt Cancer Center for caring for their mom.

Remini brought up a concern about Scientology and physical health.

Leah Remini at the Gracies Awards in 2019
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Remini spoke to Rolling Stone for an article about Alley's devotion to Scientology. "The news of Kirstie Alley's passing is very sad," the King of Queens star said.

The article notes that Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard was critical of western medicine and that Scientologists often seek alternative treatments for ailments. Remini commented on the possible connection between these beliefs and Alley's death.

"While it has been reported that Kirstie sought conventional cancer treatment, which gave her a fighting chance, the majority of Scientologists do not seek treatment until it's too late," Remini told Rolling Stone. "Scientologists are convinced they can cure themselves of diseases like cancer. It's one of the more sinister things they promise. And because Scientology claims to be an exact science, not a faith, its members are brainwashed into believing these false claims as guarantees."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Alley once called Remini a "bigot."

Kirstie Alley at the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 finale in England
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

During a 2013 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, soon after Remini began speaking out against Scientology, Alley said of Remini, "She's a bigot."

As reported by HuffPost, the Veronica's Closet actor went on to say, "When you are generalizing, and when your goal is to malign and to say things about an entire group—there are tens of millions of Scientologists in the world—when you decide to blanket statement, 'Scientology is evil,' you are my enemy."

In her own interview with Howard Stern in 2015 (via New York Daily News), Remini said she understood Alley's comments about her and why she blocked her on Twitter. "That's, again, very understandable because that is the policy," Remini explained. "You're supposed to disconnect from anybody who's antagonistic to what you're doing in your life." (CNN has reported that the number of Scientologists in the world is likely in the hundreds of thousands rather than the millions.)

Scientology's views on treatment have also come to light through other celebrity stories.

Tom Cruise at the German premiere of "Jack Reacher" in 2016
Rene Teichmann / Shutterstock

Through other famous members, Scientology's teachings on psychiatric and medial treatment have been made public. Most famously, Scientologist Tom Cruise criticized Brooke Shields for taking antidepressant medication for postpartum depression during a Today show interview in 2005. He also called psychiatry a "pseudoscience." Scientology's position is that psychiatry is a form of abuse and not a valid field.

In 2009, when John Travolta's son, Jett Travolta, died at age 16 after suffering a seizure and hitting his head on a bathtub, there was speculation over whether Scientology played a role in terms of Jett not being properly treated. Travolta later credited the church with helping his family through the tragedy. "The church never left our sides for two years," he told Us Weekly in 2019. "I don't know if I would have made it through without their support."

The official Scientology website has a section about medical care, which reads, "Scientologists seek conventional medical treatment for illnesses and injuries. Scientologists use prescription drugs when physically ill and also rely on the advice and treatment of physicians. The Church of Scientology has always had the firm policy of not diagnosing or treating the sick."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Bath & Body Works Is Being Sued
    Bath & Body Works Is Being Sued
    Smarter Living

    Bath & Body Works Is Being Sued

    The reason? "Overpriced skin care products."

  • woman watching tv
    woman watching tv
    Smarter Living

    Cable and Streaming Services Are Upping Prices

    Your next bill could be a lot higher.

  • Laughlin Nevada
    Laughlin Nevada
    Travel

    The 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Snowbirds

    It's time to head south.

  • couple having sex on the floor
    couple having sex on the floor
    Relationships

    11 of the Best Sex Positions for Women

    You know what they say: Nice guys finish last.

  • Elisabeth Finch at The Paley Center for Media's "Inside the Writers Room: True Blood" in 2009
    Elisabeth Finch at The Paley Center for Media's "Inside the Writers Room: True Blood" in 2009
    Entertainment

    Writer Who Lied About Cancer Speaks Out

    Elisabeth Finch influenced "Grey's Anatomy" plots.

  • Harry and Megan Just Revealed "the Full Truth" in New Documentary: Here's Everything They Said
    Harry and Megan Just Revealed "the Full Truth" in New Documentary: Here's Everything They Said
    Extra

    Harry and Megan Just Revealed "the Full Truth" in New Documentary: Here's Everything They Said

    "This is a firsthand account of Harry and Meghan's story."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group