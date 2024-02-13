How Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's Feud Led to Larsa and Marcus' Breakup

After over a year of dating, appearing on two reality shows together, and launching a podcast, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have split up. The first sign fans noticed that the Real Housewives of Miami star and apparel store owner's relationship might have run its course was some suspicious social media activity on Sunday, Feb. 11. Soon after, reports came out that they had, in fact, broken up. Now, a source has claimed to Page Six that the long-standing feud between Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen and Marcus' father Michael Jordan played a role in their breakup.

Larsa and Marcus' relationship got people talking when it first began, not only because of their links to the former Chicago Bulls players but also because of their 16-year age gap. The anonymous source who spoke to Page Six, however, claimed that the former reason had more of an impact on their split than the latter.

The source explained to Page Six that there was "tension" in Larsa and Marcus' relationship "incited" by Michael "publicly denouncing it." In July 2023, TMZ reported that a paparazzi confronted Michael about his son's relationship, and at first, he laughed. Asked if he approved of Marcus and Larsa dating, he responded, "No!"

"Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn't approve, but it really mortified Larsa," the source reportedly told Page Six.

As reported by People, not long Michael made the comment, Marcus and Larsa talked about it on their podcast, Separation Anxiety. Marcus said, "[W]hen I saw it immediately I thought, 'He's playing.' He's joking, he's laughing." Meanwhile, Larsa said that she was "traumatized" because she had previously claimed publicly that Marcus' parents were fine with them being together. She also said that she found the situation "embarrassing."

Play

The Page Six source went on to say that Michael and Scottie's feud also got between the couple. "The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue," the source claimed, adding that "family comes before everything" for Larsa and Marcus. "At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus' dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa's children," they said. "There is a baseline loyalty for each of them that made the relationship difficult to navigate." Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2021. They have four children.

While Michael and Scottie were teammates on the Bulls for years and successfully worked together on the court, they've made headlines for their falling out. Scottie was not happy with the way he was portrayed in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance about the Bulls' 1997-1998 season and thought Michael spent too much time glorifying himself. (The NBA player's production company was involved in The Last Dance.) In his 2021 memoir, Unguarded, Scottie said Michael "couldn't have been more condescending if he tried."

Meanwhile, another Page Six source gave an opposite account, saying that Larsa and Marcus' breakup "has nothing to do with any family input" but was a decision they made "solely for their personal growth." They added, "They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Meanwhile, yet another source, said to be close to production on The Real Housewives of Miami, explained, "No one saw this coming. It really seems like a sudden decision. There was no hint that there was trouble in paradise. They seemed so in love. If they got back together, it wouldn't surprise anyone."

The news of Marcus and Larsa's split was confirmed after they both hinted at the breakup on social media. The Traitors cast members both deleted all of their photos together from their Instagram accounts. Larsa posted a poll in which she asked if friends should unfollow their friend's ex, as well as some other cryptic Instagram stories. Marcus, meanwhile, posted a photo of himself with his dad set to the Drake song "First Person Shooter," which includes lyrics about dating around.