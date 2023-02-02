Kyle Richards Says Using Ozempic for Weight Loss Is Taking "The Easy Way Out"

If you've been following any celebrity news lately, you've definitely heard mention of Ozempic, the brand name for semaglutide. The injectable medication is typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes, but one of its side effects—weight loss—has dramatically increased its off-label use. Celebrities like Chelsea Handler and Elon Musk admitted to taking the drug to shed some pounds, while others insist that they've lost weight via the typical avenues: diet and exercise. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is the latest celeb to be accused of riding the Ozempic wave, but she's hitting back at the rumor mill. Read on to see her response to the "frustrating" allegations.

Richards showed off her figure on social media.

Fans have taken note of Richards' slimmed-down physique, with recent Instagram posts showing her posed in a black bikini and at the gym with friends. On Jan. 16, Page Six reposted a photo of the 54-year-old at the People's Choice Awards, writing that she "appears to be on a health kick in 2023."

The comment section was flooded with responses, with many accusing the reality star of relying on Ozempic for results. "She hit the Ozempic like the rest of her friends in LaLa land," one commenter wrote. Another simply wrote "Ozempic?" To the latter comment, Richards actually responded, writing "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

But her initial response didn't quiet all the noise, prompting her to speak out once again.

Richards called the Ozempic rumors "frustrating."

At the 2023 American Heart Association's (AHA) Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Feb. 1, Richards addressed the rumors while speaking with Extra.

"I cannot stand people saying that, because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30, 6 a.m. at the latest—that's a late morning, 6 a.m.—I'm in the gym for two hours," Richards said. "I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating."

She added that she tries to ignore the comments, which is difficult. "Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people," Richards explained. "So don't think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I'm doing and maybe you'll see changes."

Richards has even been posting her workout routine for others to follow along.

She's been working toward her goals since last summer.

Richards told Extra that her weight loss results didn't happen overnight, and she has been putting in the work for some time now. "I decided in July, OK, this is it, and I was just eating really, really well, exercising every single day—not missing," she said. The star added that she also nixed alcohol and prioritized sleep.

As for cutting out alcohol, Richards told Extra, "It's not for everybody, but you know what? It's working for me, and it makes me happy."

Richards also addressed her new routine on the Jan. 23 episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, hosted by fellow Real Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Page Six reported. "After gaining weight during the summer … I said, 'That is it. I'm not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,'" she explained. Her one exception? Indulging in "a bit of birthday cake."

When asked about Ozempic on the show, she was firm in saying she's never used "any of the shots."

She also spoke out about heart disease.

While at the AHA event, Richards highlighted the importance of diet and exercise in relation to heart disease.

"I don't feel like a lot of people realize that heart disease is the number one killer in women—more than cancer," she said, pointing to Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. "I thought, 'My god, she's not that much older than me, and it's really scary."

Richards then stressed the need to raise awareness about heart disease and ensure women are getting screened and taking care of themselves. "To make sure that they're eating right and exercising is so important because [women] don't get the attention with that like men do—and they are more likely to die from a heart attack," she said.