Entertainment

These Are All the Plans for Graceland After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Elvis' only child died on Jan. 12 at age 54.

By Lia Beck
January 17, 2023
By Lia Beck
January 17, 2023

Following the death of Elvis Presley in 1977, Graceland went from being a family home to being a tourist attraction. But, throughout the past 45 years, the Tennessee mansion has still remained connected to the family of the King. When the iconic star died, the home went to his father, his grandmother, and his only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Eventually, Lisa Marie became the sole beneficiary.

But now, following the shocking death of Lisa Marie at age 54, the home and museum is changing hands once again. Read on to find out about Graceland's future and who will be inheriting it.

READ THIS NEXT: See Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger's Daughters Together at a Fashion Show.

Lisa Marie became the sole owner over 40 years ago.

Lisa Marie Presley at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

According to the Graceland website, after the passing of Elvis' father Vernon Presley in 1979 and grandmother Minnie Mae Presley in 1980, Lisa Marie became the sole heir to his estate. But, because she was still a child, her inheritance was held in a trust until she was 25, as determined by Elvis' will.

When she turned 25, Lisa Marie became the owner of Graceland. At this point, she formed The Elvis Presley Trust in order to manage the property. Her mother and Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley became a co-trustee, as did the National Bank of Commerce.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Lisa Marie's children are next in line.

Finley Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Harper Lockwood at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2022
Joe Seer / Shutterstock

Following Lisa Marie's death, Graceland will benefit her three daughters, 33-year-old Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, as reported by People. The mansion remains in the trust.

Lisa Marie welcomed Riley with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, in 1989. She welcomed the twins with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, also a musician, in 2008.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Marie discussed the future plans for Graceland in a 2013 interview.

"It is absolutely 100 percent mine and it has always been mine, Graceland," Lisa Marie said at the time. "It will always be. And when it is no longer mine, it will be my children's. And that is that."

She will be buried at the estate.

Lisa Marie Presley at the 2013 CMT Music Awards
s_bukley / Shutterstock

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside other family members at Graceland, including Elvis, his parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, and his grandmother. Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27, is also buried on the site.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a representative for Riley told People.

Graceland continues to be a popular tourist attraction.

The dining room at Graceland photographed in 2017
jejim / Shutterstock

Today, the Graceland site doesn't just include the home that Elvis purchased in 1957. The destination also encompasses restaurants, museums, and a hotel, and often plays host to live music events. According to the Graceland website, half a million visitors come onto the grounds each year, a number that's estimated to have an economic impact of $150 million annually on the city of Memphis.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Graceland photographed in 2022
    Graceland photographed in 2022
    Entertainment

    This Is What Happens to Graceland Now

    Following the death of Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie.

  • woman laughing at a funny joke
    woman laughing at a funny joke
    Smarter Living

    104 Hilariously Silly Jokes

    We dare you to keep a straight face.

  • Cute dachshund puppy lying on human knees
    Cute dachshund puppy lying on human knees
    Smarter Living

    Low-Maintenance Dogs You Barely Need to Walk

    Vets and pet experts share the top breeds.

  • two women relationship sabotage
    two women relationship sabotage
    Relationships

    6 Warning Signs of "Relationship Sabotage"

    Therapists say you might be causing damage.

  • Cher in Mask
    Cher in Mask
    Entertainment

    6 '80s Movies You Can't Watch Anywhere

    These classics haven't come to streaming.

  • Multiple Women Deny Being Prince Harry's First Fling
    Multiple Women Deny Being Prince Harry's First Fling
    Extra

    Multiple Women Deny Being Prince Harry's First Fling

    Here are all the older women who have denied taking the Duke of Sussex's virginity 

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group