"Real Housewives" Fans Think Robyn Should Be Fired for Covering Up Juan's Alleged Affair

This season of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been full of cheating allegations and claims that husbands were behaving inappropriately. And now, it's been revealed that one person who was spreading gossip was actually dealing with cheating in her own relationship. On an episode of her podcast Reasonably Shady and in an additional Patreon episode that required listeners pay a fee, Robyn Dixon claimed that her husband Juan cheated on her prior to the currently airing season. This would have been while the couple were engaged but before they got remarried.

Now, in response to the reveal, some of Robyn's castmates are calling her out for not sharing her true story on the show, while fans are calling for her to be fired. Read on to find out more about the situation.

Juan was accused of cheating on the show.

On the current season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen Huger claimed that Juan was cheating on Robyn with a blonde woman with whom he was spotted in D.C. Robyn called Juan, but he adamantly denied the claim.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Earlier in the season, as Robyn and Juan prepared to get married for the second time—they divorced in 2012, but got re-engaged in 2019—Robyn brought up the prospect of getting a "infidelity clause" in their prenup. She said that it was because Juan had cheated on her prior to their divorce.

There were other accusations of infidelity made during the season, including Robyn claiming that Karen cheats on her husband, Ray Huger, with a man known only as "Blue Eyes."

Robyn had more to say on her podcast.

On the Jan. 30 episode of Reasonably Shady, Robyn said that a woman contacted her with claims about her relationship Juan. Robyn said that she and Juan had to work through this prior to getting remarried, which they now have done.

"I was aware of the situation before we filmed Season 7," Robyn said. She added that the woman also reached out to her co-star and podcast co-host Gizelle Bryant. "And because this lady was so pressed to tell me and to tell you, Gizelle, I assumed she told the whole cast. So the whole Season 7, I'm just waiting for somebody to bring it up," Robyn explained. When Karen brought up a different allegation, Robyn thought it was "comical."

In the extra Patreon episode (via @yas_realitea), Robyn shared more details, including evidence the unnamed woman provided. Juan's name was on a hotel receipt in her possession, but Robyn indicated that she believed the woman's explanation that her wallet had been stolen and Juan paid for her room.

"Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram," Robyn said on the podcast, adding that he was "bored" and needed "attention." But, she asserted, "They did not date."

Her castmates have called Robyn out.

Fans and RHOP co-stars alike are angry that Robyn did not talking about this on the show or the reunion, which filmed Jan. 19, while other people's relationships were questioned repeatedly. Not only that, but the reality star monetized the story on her own by releasing it on Patreon after the entire season and reunion had been filmed.

Candiace Dillard Bassett addressed the situation in a Twitter thread. "[W]hile we 'reserve the right to be judicious about what we share,' there is a special brand of audacity attached to individuals who will knowingly bury the lede in exchange for damning and salacious lies that stand to cause irreparable harm to innocent people," it reads, in part.

Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett—who was accused repeatedly of flirting with other women during the season—also spoke out. "So wait….there were TRUTHS that were omitted/not filmed during our season…as a cast, we chose to tell FALSEHOODS & LIES about innocent people all season long & now we are charging for the truth?" he tweeted.

Karen tweeted simply, "Well you don't say……." Wendy Osefo wrote, "Clown behavior…"

Fans are calling for Robyn to leave the show.

RHOP viewers are also speaking out on social media. One fan tweeted, "So this whole season, we had to listen to all the fake flirting accusations from randoms when we could've been discussing TRUE TEA about Robyn and Juan?? Production owes Chris and Eddie [Osefo] an APOLOGY, and Production owes us an explanation of why Robyn has so much PRIVILEGE."

Someone else wrote, "Robyn gets PAID to do a reality show about her life, but yet is allowed to NOT produce any real storylines or address anything real about her life season after season then want ppl to pay to get access to information Bravo pays her for, i fear the network is getting PLAYED!!"

"The fact Robyn and Gizelle knew Juan was cheating at the start of season 7 and then decided to cover it up by going after Candiace…. They need to be fired lmfaoooo," said one fan.

Another posted, "The fact that Gizelle and Robyn chose to air this after reunion was taped is also enough to get Robyn fired & Gizelle demoted."