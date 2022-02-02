Joy Behar Told This "The View" Guest Host She Was "Talking Too Much"

In honor of The View's 25th anniversary this year, the show has been inviting back some of its former co-hosts to temporarily rejoin the panel. One of those returning personalities was Lisa Ling, who guest hosted The View from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28. Conversation on the show can often become heated, and Ling contributed to the passionate discussion when she visited. In a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ling talked about what it was like to briefly rejoin the show, revealing that permanent hot Joy Behar chastised her during a commercial break. Read on to see what else Ling had to say about Behar and to find out why she's happy she's no longer a part of the show full-time.

Ling hosted the show for four seasons.

Ling was a permanent host on The View panel from 1999 to 2002, which was during Seasons 3 through 6 of the show. Since then, the journalist has hosted shows on the National Geographic Channel, OWN, and CNN. She currently hosts This Is Life with Lisa Ling on CNN and Take Out on HBO Max.

She's relieved to not be a full-time View panelist anymore.

"I guest hosted for a week, and I'm so glad I don't do it everyday," Ling told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday. "The reason is because you really have to express your opinion so vociferously on that show, and in the age of social media, you're just scrutinized so severely."

As an example, Ling explained that she had a discussion with some of the co-hosts about how she believes Joe Biden should apologize to Americans for calling Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b****" on a hot mic. But, she felt that the debate was blown out of proportion when it was covered in the news.

"On Monday, my first day, I got into a debate with some of the ladies about when Joe Biden called Peter Doocy at Fox a stupid SOB," Ling said on Kimmel. "And they were saying, 'Well, he apologized. It's okay.' And I said, 'No, that is not behavior becoming of a president.' And it was a little bit of a debate, and it got written up like, 'Lisa Ling is causing chaos on The View.' And I'm like, see, exactly the reason."

Behar told her she was "talking too much."

Despite not agreeing with her co-hosts on every topic, Ling told Kimmel, "I get along great with the women." She added, though, that Behar tried to give her some advice. "During a commercial break, Joy did tell me that I was talking too much," Ling said with a laugh.

The 48-year-old TV personality explained that it's hard to talk on the show at all. "It is really difficult to get a word in edgewise," she said. "I did a little bit better this time. I mean, I was 26 when I did the show the first time around."

Ling previously spoke out about why she left The View.

In an interview with Larry King, Ling explained that she left The View in 2002 because she wanted to work on the scene as a journalist instead of having to film in a studio everyday.

"I loved doing The View," she said, "but I was 26 years old when I was doing it, and I still had this desire to be in the field, and I was kind of constrained to being in the studio five days a week. For someone my age, I knew that if I didn't try to get back in the field, I might not have another opportunity to do it later on."

Similar to what she said in the Kimmel interview, she told King that it could be difficult to be heard on the talk show. "As the young person on The View, it was sometimes hard to get a word in edgewise with those ladies," Ling said. "And as a young Asian girl I was always told to be respectful of my elders, so it wasn't the most organic kind of place for me to be. But they were wonderful and I had a great time. It was just that my heart has always been in the field."

