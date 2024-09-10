Skip to content
Invasive Shrub Can Wreak Havoc on Your Home—Dig It Up Now, Experts Say

Without any native predators, Japanese knotweed can take over your yard .

Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardSep 10, 2024
Good landscaping improves your home's curb appeal, making it more inviting and allowing you to introduce some of your personal style on the exterior. But while there are many options regarding shrubs, flowers, bushes, and trees, there are some you need to be wary of—especially invasive varieties. One shrub that appears attractive is Japanese knotweed, but experts say it can actually damage your home.

RELATED: 7 Plants You Can Buy That Are Actually Dangerous Invasive Species.

Also known by its scientific name Fallopia japonica, Japanese knotweed is native to Asia and was first brought to the U.S. in the late 1800s, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Invasive Species Information Center. Japanese knotweed has no predators here, effectively invading spaces and crowding out native species.

"Knotweed spreads quickly, forming dense stands that prevent regeneration of native vegetation and suppresses the growth of existing vegetation," a pamphlet from the USDA reads. "Wildlife that depends on native vegetation for food and shelter are displaced. Furthermore, organisms within the stream are deprived of the insects and native plant material that fuel the aquatic 'food chain,' ultimately reducing habitat quality for juvenile salmonids."

According to the Michigan Invasive Species website, Japanese knotweed is present in most parts of the contiguous U.S., except for Florida, Alabama, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, and North Dakota. Some states have even banned the plant Several states even have even banned this "noxious weed." Unfortunately, the National Park Service points out that it's still planted by gardeners who may not realize the danger it can cause.

"Its aggressive growth can cause damage to infrastructure, disrupt natural habitats, and outcompete native plant species," Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, previously told Best Life.

What makes Japanese knotweed so tricky is how it reproduces. It can grow up to 15 feet in size and is difficult to eradicate due to its network of underground stems called rhizomes. This root system also sends up shoots that can crack the concrete foundation of your home or lift walkways and road surfaces, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the U.K., the invasive shrub has an even larger presence, and homeowners are now legally required to disclose its presence during a sale. But even when taking steps for maintenance, Japanese knotweed can slash property value.

"You have to respect this plant," RobertNaczi, the curator of North American botany at the New York Botanical Garden, recently told the WSJ. "They’re known to grow inches per day in the spring."

RELATED: 5 Invasive Trees You Need to Remove From Your Yard Immediately.

With this in mind, you want to tackle Japanese knotweed if and when you see it in your yard. You can recognize it by its oval or somewhat triangular leaves and its "branched sprays" of white flowers in the summer, according to the USDA.

Bernd Blossey, PhD, told the WSJ that mowing can be an effective strategy for small patches to keep it under control. However, if you want to get rid of the invasive knotweed entirely, your best bet is to dig it up. Unfortunately, this isn't a one-and-done deal: the outlet reports that you'll be digging up the roots for years until the plant is gone for good.

Blossey says herbicide is another option. However, this process can be tricky, as can knowing what kind of herbicide to use, so you might want to consult a professional if you take this route.


