Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Daily Living
Expert-Based

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of editors strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Is Your City on This List? The 10 Most At-Risk Areas for Natural Disasters

Global warming is a major threat across the country.

Aerial view of flooded homes after a hurricane
Shutterstock
Heather Newgen
By Heather NewgenSep 04, 2024
Heather Newgen
Reporter, Field Producer, Writer
With over two decades of experience, Heather Newgen is a seasoned reporter, field producer, and writer specializing ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

As climate change worsens, extreme weather events are happening more frequently. Last year was the hottest year on record, and the high temperatures are causing natural disasters to occur more often. “There were 28 weather and climate disasters in 2023, surpassing the previous record of 22 in 2020, tallying a price tag of at least $92.9 billion,” per Climate.gov. “That number puts 2023 into first place for the highest number of billion-dollar disasters in a calendar year,” the site stated.

Some areas, however, are more prone to climate change, which increases housing prices and other costs associated with owning a home, such as insurance. This causes potential homebuyers to rethink their plans and some homeowners want to relocate. “Floods, fires, and storms may give most of us pause when we’re considering where to buy our homes—many of us can’t even afford to buy insurance in some places, if it’s available at all,” Realtor.com reports.


Global warming is a major threat across the country, and “in 2024, almost 44.8% of homes in the United States, with a total value nearing $22.0 trillion, confront at least one type of severe or extreme climate risk from either flood, wind, wildfire, heat, or air quality,” according to Realtor.com. Here are 10 cities most at risk for natural disasters.

RELATED: "Tornado Alley" Is Spreading.


1. Houston

Houston, TXShutterstock

Affordable living, a booming job market, and fun family attractions are just a few reasons people love Houston, but it’s the top city for the worst climate change, according to Policygenius. “While sea level risk is relatively low, the percentage of properties in 100-year flood plains is above average at nearly 16% — an increase of 2.7% from today. As you probably guessed, the risk of hurricanes is high, and tornadoes is very high.

2. Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CAiStock

A day in Los Angeles can range from celebrity sightings to catching the sunset in Santa Monica. There are endless things to do and experience, plus the year-round great weather alone is enough to endure the traffic for some. While there’s plenty to love about LA, the county has the highest amount of natural disasters, according to Forbes. “The county has declared 22 natural disasters in the past decade, including 20 fires and two instances of severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides.” The area is also known for wildfires, so many insurance companies don’t offer homeowners insurance in the state.

3. Miami

Miami, FLiStock

Miami's warm weather, beautiful beaches, and lively nightlife have always been a big draw. The tax benefits are also a great perk to living in the city–there’s no state tax or personal income tax, meaning residents can benefit from tax-free pensions and retirement pay. But there is a cost to living in Miami–the natural disasters. According to Realtor.com, “Miami, FL, holds the highest total value of homes at severe or extreme heat risk, in addition to wind and flood risk.

4. New Orleans

New Orleans, LAShutterstock

Known for its charming uniqueness, music scene, delicious dining, and celebratory spirit, New Orleans is always a fun time. That said, the city is highly vulnerable to natural disasters and is susceptible to high temperatures, rain, flooding, and hurricanes. “New Orleans is heavily impacted by climate change because of its water-related vulnerabilities such as sea level rise, tornadoes, and flooding,” according to Climate Check. “A key factor behind these risks in New Orleans is the city’s very low elevation levels,” the site states.

RELATED: 8 States at Risk of Dayslong Severe weather.

5. Oakland

Oakland, CAShutterstock

Oakland is known for its exciting art scene, good quality of life, and rich culture. And it’s easy access San Francisco, which is convenient for commuters and anyone who wants to enjoy the city. However, Oakland is at a high risk of earthquakes since it is located near the Hayward Fault. In addition, the area is affected by drought, rain, and flooding, with an expected annual loss of $1,212,128,362 due to extreme weather, per ClaimGuide.org.

6. Riverside

Riverside, CAShutterstock

Located between LA and Orange County, Riverside offers affordable housing, a dynamic downtown, and a strong sense of community. But it’s also a place hit by natural disasters. According to FEMA, Riverside is at high risk for fires and earthquakes. At the same time, Forbes reports the city is on their list of counties at most risk of natural disasters because “Riverside County experienced 13 fires, two floods, and one severe storm in the past decade.”

And there’s more bad news for Riverside. “By 2050, the SoCal city is expected to have the highest number of extreme heat days of any city in our study: nearly six months — or 178 days,” Policygenius reports.

7. Palm Beach

Palm Beach, FL

Shutterstock

Palm Beach is glamorous and serene, with stunning waterfront properties and picturesque beaches. But it also has challenges. Hurricanes and rising sea levels put the city at risk for flooding. “Homes in coastal areas, such as Palm Beach, are at risk of property damage due to climate-related events, which may deter some buyers,” says Realtor.com senior economist Hannah Jones.

8. San Bernardino

San Bernardino, CA

Shutterstock

San Bernardino is another California city on the list of areas with a high risk of natural disasters. The area is known for lower housing costs and cheaper cost of living. It’s also close in proximity to desirable destinations like Palm Springs, Joshua Tree National Park, and Big Bear, but it’s also highly impacted by heat, floods, and fires, with an “expected annual financial burden of $1,137,542,458, per ClaimGuide.org.

RELATED: "Severe weather" Could Bring Tornadoes and Hail.

9. San Diego

San Diego, CAiStock

San Diego might have ideal weather most of the year, but that doesn’t mean the city is exempt from climate change conditions. Due to the high risk of earthquakes and wildfires, it ranks nationwide as the 11th worst county for climate disasters, with nearly $800,000 million in losses, according to ClaimGuide.org.

10. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, VAShutterstock

Award-winning restaurants, stunning ocean views, and a relaxed vibe have enticed many to live in Virginia Beach. The low unemployment rate, affordable cost of living, and access to major cities like Norfolk, Richmond, and Washington, D.C., are also contributing factors that make Virginia Beach a great place to live. However, the city is subjected to significant flooding.

“By 2050, 4% of properties will have a 10% annual chance of flooding due to sea level rise. And nearly 17% of properties will be in 100-year flood plains — an increase of 6% over today,” according to Policygenius. “While it won’t be as hot as other cities on this worst list, it has a high risk of both hurricanes and tornadoes thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic.”

The Latest

Woman in a red pea coat, gray hat, and beige mittens on a beach
Warm Up

This Winter Will Be Warmer Than Normal

Smiling woman shopping in supermarket, looking at price of products and smiling, searching sales and discounts in grocery shop
Buyer's Market

This Grocery Store Is Cutting Prices on Hundreds of Items

Modern farmhouse with beautiful landscaping and a large driveway at sunset
Pave the Way

10 Driveway Ideas for Instant Curb Appeal

Happy couple holding box with new television in it.
So Money

Best Shopping Deals of the Month

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.