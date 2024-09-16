Anxious Lately? Here Are 10 Easy Ways to Feel More Balanced Right Now

We all know the benefits of eating healthy, getting routine checkups, and taking other preventative measures, but it’s just as important to prioritize mental health. In addition to the pressures of daily life, global conflicts, politics, and other major issues weigh heavily on Americans. Taking time to recharge and recover from stress is vital for your mental well-being.

However, according to the American Psychological Association , 61% of people surveyed in 2023 say others “around them just expect them to get over their stress.” Setting aside time every day to unwind and cope with things life throws our way can help reduce anxiety, stress, and depression. Self-care might seem like a buzzword or the latest wellness trend, but including activities or interests that help improve mental and physical well-being is beneficial.

Self-care looks different for everyone, but here are 10 unexpected ways to improve your mental health right now from experts Best Life spoke with.

RELATED: Silent Walking Is the Latest Wellness Trend.

1. Have a Daily Routine iStock Routines can help keep busy lives on track, maintain organization and improve our well-being. “Creating a healthy routine with good habits can greatly improve one's mental health as it provides direction, consistency, and stability,” Pooja A. Patel, DrOT, OTR/L, BCG, CDP, CFPS, CGCP, Founder & Elder Care Consultant, Aging Together tells us. Dr. Patel adds, “Poor direction, inconsistency, and instability can all cause anxiety and depression due to various factors, including a lost sense of purpose, loss of control, or simply loss of motivation. Having a consistent routine helps minimize those and in turn, improve one's mental health.”

2. Increase Serotonin Shutterstock Serotonin is an important chemical our brain and gut produce that plays several roles, such as regulating body temperature and influencing hunger, memory, learning, and happiness. When we’re low, mood changes and depression can happen, but there’s an easy fix–naturally boost your serotonin levels. “Spend time in the sun, meditate, go for a run, or simply immerse yourself in nature,” Naveen Khalfan , Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Headspace says. “These activities help your brain produce more serotonin, promoting a sense of calm, happiness, and emotional stability. Think of serotonin as your mental health foundation—it keeps everything balanced and steady.”

3. Bilateral Stimulation Techniques Shutterstock Stimulating both sides of your brain in bilateral stimulation techniques can reduce stress and calm the mind. It’s a valuable tool to feel at peace and soothe the nervous system. “This is a fancy term for what modern psychology research has shown clearly -- when both sides of the brain take turns being activated, emotion regulation can be more easily accessed,” Mallorie Rodgers , MA, LPC explains. She adds, “While it sounds really complicated, bilateral stimulation is as simple as taking a walk (alternating foot movements) and butterfly tapping (cross your arms over your chest and alternate tapping your hands on your shoulders). Experiment with faster or slower speeds as different situations may need different types of bilateral stimulation.”

4. Mindfulness Meditation Shutterstock Mindful meditation is a popular technique that requires paying attention to the now, letting go of negativity and slowing down “Mindfulness meditation helps individuals stay present and reduce rumination, which is often associated with anxiety and depressive states,” Zack Goldman , LCSW, owner of Solid Ground Psychotherapy says. “By focusing on the current moment, people can experience more calmness and self-regulation, improving emotional health over time.” RELATED: 89 Mental Health Quotes and Sayings.

5. Limit Social Media Shutterstock Social media serves a purpose. You can see what family and friends are up to, watch funny animal videos, find great recipes and more, but it can also be mentally and emotionally damaging. “Limiting exposure to toxic relationships and social media has been helpful for many of my clients' wellbeing,” “Limiting exposure to toxic relationships and social media has been helpful for many of my clients' wellbeing,” Richard Mattingley, a marriage and family therapist and Founder of Share the Struggle , says. “Comparing yourself to the curated lives of others on social media can fuel feelings of inadequacy and loneliness. It's better for mental health to connect with others in person and nurture real relationships.”

6. Release Endorphins Shutterstock Endorphins are chemicals our bodies release during certain activities. If there’s a lack of endorphins, mood swings and depression can occur. As a therapist, Khalfan encourages clients to enhance their mental health naturally, and one recommendation is to release endorphins. “Endorphins are your body’s natural way of relieving pain and reducing stress,” Khalfan explains. “You can release endorphins by laughing, eating a piece of dark chocolate, or engaging in physical exercise, especially high-intensity interval training (HIIT).” Khalfan adds, “When endorphins are released, they create a sense of euphoria, help manage pain, and reduce anxiety. This ‘runner's high’ effect is an excellent way to enhance your mood and overall sense of well-being.” Khalfan adds, “When endorphins are released, they create a sense of euphoria, help manage pain, and reduce anxiety. This ‘runner's high’ effect is an excellent way to enhance your mood and overall sense of well-being.”

7. Mindless and Repetitive Tasks Shutterstock Our minds are always active. Even when we’re sleeping or not consciously thinking about anything, our brains are processing information, using a lot of energy. Practicing mindless and repetitive tasks can give your brain a break and have a calming effect, which is beneficial for improving mental health. “The incorporation of physical activity that is not overly strenuous, like mindless, repetitive tasks, engages parts of the mind that simulate a sense of calm,” Tirrell De Gannes , Psy.D says. “This is due to a lack of need for higher neural stimulation and a confidence that the task can be completed with relative ease due to experience.” Dr. Gannes explains, “Mindless and repetitive tasks often no longer require the use of the parts of our brain required for planning and conscious thinking. Tasks like gardening or weed-pulling is analogous to the idea of 'road hypnosis'. He adds, “An experienced driver can be driving for so long that they are not fully conscious of their driving, often not attuned to the passage of time or space (sometimes missing an exit) because they are essentially controlling the vehicle in an autopilot state of being which is akin to relaxation.”

8. Sleep Shutterstock We all need sleep to recharge our minds and body, but many don’t get the recommended 7-9 hours every night. According to Sleephealthorg , an astounding 50-70 million Americans don't get the correct amount of sleep needed, something Goldman recommends doing to improve mental health. “A consistent sleep schedule helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm, leading to improved mood, reduced irritability, and better cognitive function.” He adds, “Proper sleep is essential for emotional regulation and can significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.” RELATED: “Happy Campers” Turns Out to Be a Real Thing.

9. Setting Healthy Boundaries Shutterstock Having boundaries with others helps set the ground rules for how you want to be treated, what you’re willing to accept in life, and how you create a safe space around you. Boundaries can also play a role in mental health. “Setting healthy boundaries helps individuals maintain a sense of control over their lives and protects their emotional well-being,” Goldman explains. “By clearly communicating limits in relationships, work, and personal life, people reduce feelings of overwhelm and resentment, leading to improved self-esteem and mental resilience.”

10. Eating a Balanced Diet Shutterstock Cutting out the junk and maintaining a well-balanced diet isn’t just good for your body, but your mind. “A balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals supports brain health, Goldman says. “Nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, can improve mood stability, reduce fatigue, and enhance cognitive function.” “A balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals supports brain health, Goldman says. “Nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, can improve mood stability, reduce fatigue, and enhance cognitive function.”



