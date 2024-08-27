Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Health
Expert-Based

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of editors strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.

I'm a Health Coach — Here are 13 Ways to Get Into the Best Shape of Your Life After 50

It's never too late to prioritize your health and feel amazing.

Woman working out at the gym.
iStock
Lindsay Tullis
By Lindsay TullisAug 27, 2024
Lindsay Tullis
NBC-HWC, Health Coach Lead at Mighty Health
See Full Bio
Follow:

As we age, maintaining our health and wellness becomes more critical, especially when faced with the overwhelming amount of information out there. I'm Lindsay Tullis, a National Board Certified Health and Wellness coach, and I've spent years helping individuals over 50 live their healthiest lives. Whether you're starting fresh or picking up where you left off, I'm here to guide you through the process. This journey is about more than just fitness—it's about embracing a holistic approach that fits your unique needs and goals. Let's work together to make your 50s and beyond your best years yet. Here are a few tips to help kickstart your journey to a better, healthier YOU.

RELATED: Why Walking Only 3,867 Steps a Day Is All You Need, Science Says.

1. Consult with a Physician

Doctor consulting a patient on phone.

Shutterstock

Before beginning any new exercise or dietary program, it's always a good idea to check in with your doctor to ensure it's safe and suitable for your health status and get insight on any modifications that may need to be made.

2. Start Slow

An older couple walking their dog.

Shutterstock

Begin with low-impact, joint-friendly exercises and gradually build up intensity. Walking, swimming, and gentle yoga or stretching are excellent starting points. It's easier to start slower than you might need to and build from there, instead of starting off too strong and risking overuse injuries.

3. Balance is Key

Older Man Lifting Weights at the Gym.Shutterstock

Focus on a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, flexibility, and balance. Each aspect is crucial for overall health, especially as we age.

4. Listen to Your Body

Woman tired after exercisingiStock

Pay attention to how you feel. Rest if you're fatigued or experience pain, and don't hesitate to modify exercises to suit your comfort level.

RELATED: 7 Best Exercises to Improve Your Balance, According to Fitness Experts.

5. Mindset and Support

A woman working with a fitness trainer at the gym.

Shutterstock

Approach this new journey with a positive mindset. Engage with a supportive community or seek out a health coach for guidance and motivation.

6. The Importance of Safety and Balance

A couple practices yoga on mats on the grass.Shutterstock

The most important factors for getting into shape after 50 are safety and balance in routine. It's important to seek out a routine that is safe, putting into consideration any mobility, balance or health considerations. In addition, finding a balance in routine that is manageable and realistic will make the routine much more sustainable.

7. Cultivate a Positive Outlook

A happy older woman celebrating her fitness achievement after a workout session, flaunting her strong bicep.Shutterstock

Having a positive outlook and mindset helps you navigate any challenges and ups and downs that come along with starting a wellness routine. Create affirmations for yourself and give yourself patience and grace.

8. Set Realistic Goals

List of goals, written on a napkin.Shutterstock

Start with achievable goals that will set you up for success and motivate you to keep going. Think about both short-term and long-term objectives.

RELATED: 91-Year-Old Fitness Star Shares Her Best Workout Tips to Stay Young.

9. Focus on Balanced Nutrition

A woman cutting up different kinds of fruit in her kitchen.Shutterstock

Focus on a balanced diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Proper nutrition fuels your body and enhances recovery.

10. Incorporate Strength Training

Two men using kettlebells for strength training.

Shutterstock

Building muscle mass helps to maintain a healthy metabolism, improve balance, and protect joint health, which are crucial as we age.

11. Stay Hydrated

Man drinking water outdoors.

iStock

Hydration is key for maintaining energy levels and supporting bodily functions. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

12. The Importance of Rest and Recovery

A woman recovering after workout at the gym.

Shutterstock

Ensure you're getting quality sleep and planning rest into your routine, allowing time for your body to recover between workouts. Recovery is just as important as exercise!

RELATED: Silent Walking Is the Latest Wellness Trend Everyone's Talking About.

13. Embracing Your Unique Wellness Journey

A happy woman in nature at sunset.Shutterstock

Remember that everyone's journey is different and not one journey is linear. Meet yourself where you are at and set realistic goals. Incorporate fun and joy into your new routines. Lastly, surround yourself with those that are also interested in living a healthy lifestyle. Loneliness increases as we age, so seek out community centers, group fitness classes, or even a walking club to not only support your physical health but also your social health.


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

holding vitamin d supplement pill in sunlight
Sunny Supplement

Do You Actually Need a Vitamin D Supplement After Summer?

pitcher and glass of apple juice with apples
Concerning Contents

Great Value Apple Juice Recalled Over Arsenic Levels

Mature couple stretching on yoga mats in a park, smiling and looking at each other.
Stretch it out

Stretching Could Help You Live Longer

Mosquito
CDC Reports

West Nile Virus Is Rising in 31 States

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.