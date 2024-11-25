How Strong Is Your Grip? It May Predict a Health Problem

How strong is your grip? While struggling with the occasional jar is not a huge deal, a weak grip could be linked to a decline in physical and mental function. “Research shows that grip strength is an important measure of overall health,” say Eve M. Glazier, MD, and Elizabeth Ko, MD, via UCLA Health . “In adults of all ages, it has been found to be a reliable predictor of muscle strength, muscle mass, bone mineral density and nutritional status. In older adults, grip strength is used as an indicator of vitality, and as an accurate predictor of a decline in physical and mental function.”

RELATED: Experts Reveal Best Habit for Maintaining Healthy Joints.

Weak grip strength is associated with many concerning health conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, certain cancers, heart disease, and arthritis. “Grip strength naturally begins to decline around age 50, and maybe even earlier,” geriatric medicine specialist Ardeshir Hashmi, MD, tells the Cleveland Clinic . “People who maintain their grip strength age more slowly. They stay healthier longer and are stronger throughout their bodies.”

Having a strong grip can directly impact your quality of life, experts say, affecting everything from mobility to mental health. “We know that physical limitations can have a really negative impact on your mental health,” Dr. Hashmi says. “If you can’t go out and spend time with your friends and family, you can’t get out and do things that make you happy, you become more isolated. And isolation has a negative effect on your cognitive (brain) and emotional health.”

So how can you improve your grip? This is a case of “use it or lose it”. According to the Dr. Hashmi, you should use a racquetball or squash and squeeze your hand and forearm muscles twice a day for at least 10 minutes per hand. Tennis balls are too big, and squishy balls don’t offer the correct resistance to build strength. Using light weights can also be beneficial, says Jake Depp, PT . “If you struggle holding onto light objects (five pounds or less), weighted wrist curls and wrist extensions with a light dumbbell may be beneficial,” Depp says. “Start light by using one-pound weights. If you don’t have weights at home, any canned food or water bottle will work. Progress by adding one pound every two weeks.”

Don’t just focus on your grip for building strength—work on making your whole body fit and healthy. “Eating well, focusing on getting enough protein, and exercising your whole body is important to slowing the process of aging,” Dr. Hashmi says. “Focusing on your grip itself is important, but it’s just one part of it. You want to keep your whole body strong and take care of your muscles throughout your body.”

Sources referenced in this article