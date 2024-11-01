Want Strong Joints for Life? This Simple Daily Habit Can Make All the Difference

Joint health and bone health are crucial for mobility and independence as we grow older. While aging is a risk factor for osteoarthritis, it is not inevitable. "In the past, older people just accepted joint pain," orthopedic surgeon Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, MD, PhD, tells the Mayo Clinic News Network. "Now people are living longer and want to remain active as they age. We are not all destined for joint replacement. There are some people in their 80s and 90s who have great joints." Here is the most important habit for maintaining healthy joints, according to experts.

The most important habit for healthy joints is to stay moving, no matter what your age. "You have to exercise within reason," Dr. Sanchez-Sotelo says. "Find that point where your muscles are healthy, flexible, strong and will protect the joints, but don't overdo it."

Those with stiffness or joint pain could actually benefit from low-impact exercises. "Many people often stop moving the minute something hurts or when they start aging," says Thomas F. Saylor, MD . "This usually occurs because they fear the pain will worsen or that they'll hurt themselves. In reality, physical activity is one of the best things you can do for your body, especially your joints. Regular exercise can not only ease joint stiffness and pain, but it can also strengthen the muscles supporting your joints. Plus, physical activity plays an essential role in reaching and maintaining a healthy weight."

Around 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise at least five days a week is ideal for joint health. "Regular exercise has enormous benefits for health," says Harvard Health . "Most importantly, it will reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and premature death. And if that's not enough for you, consider the many studies that link physical activity to protection against diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and fractures, depression, insomnia, dementia, colon cancer, breast cancer, and possibly prostate cancer."

Low-impact exercises are best for joint health. "The key to a successful exercise program is variety. Completing a balance of aerobic, muscle strengthening and flexibility exercises, along with keeping a healthy weight, will provide the base for good joint health for a lifetime," Gary Calabrese, PT, DPT, tells the Cleveland Clinic .