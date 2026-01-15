From luxe candles to statement furniture, these HomeGoods finds are January standouts.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love shopping at HomeGoods, and so does nearly everyone I know. Whenever I visit the home decor, furniture, and organization store, I see many happy shoppers scoring little treasures at a discount. You never know what you might find when scouring the aisles of the store. Sometimes I find gorgeous furniture pieces that look like they should cost thousands of dollars. Other times, I score designer candles and home fragrances sold in luxury stores for double the price. And, of course, I have uncovered a Le Creuset piece here and there. What are people buying this month? Here are 6 HomeGoods new arrivals shoppers love for January.

1 Nest New York

Whenever I see Nest New York products at HomeGoods, I grab them. The brand is sold in department stores such as Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s, and costs much less here. This Autumn Plum Reed Difuser was $34.99 at my store, compared to the $65 retail price.

2 This Shabby Chic Style Pillows

There was an entire section of Shabby Chic-slash-LoveShackFancy type items, including storage bins and boxes, and these great body pillows. These are perfect for a kid, teen, or tween room, as they can lean into them while reading a book. The pink-and-white gingham one is $34.99 and made of premium memory foam.

3 The Best Lamps

I found many great lamps during this shopping trip, including pairs of matching table lamps. This set of marble Tahari lamps was my favorite, each $99.99. They look and feel very expensive, and would be amazing styled on nightstands.

4 High-End Sheets and Duvets

I always scour the bedding department on the hunt for name-brand, high-end sheet and duvet cover sets. During this set I scored with this Lauren Ralph Lauren duvet cover, which retails for about three times the HomeGoods price of $59.99 for a King.

5 Stanley and Owala Water Bottles

Why pay full price for Stanley and Owala water bottles? HomeGoods keeps refreshing its selection of designer jugs, mugs, coffee cups, and beer pints. They are usually 20-30 percent less than the retail price.

6 And, Statement Furniture Pieces

Fun fact: I am friends with lots of interior designers, and they all shop at HomeGoods. They even shop the furniture selection for their bougie clients, because you can score some seriously stunning pieces. This unique driftwood-and-marble table was the highlight of the store during this trip. It was priced at $799.99, but I can guarantee you would pay $1,000 more at luxury retailers.