Helena Bonham Carter Defends 22-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the most highly regarded actors working today. The 54-year-old performer has been nominated for two Oscars and has won over fans with her roles in the Harry Potter franchise and tons of fairy tales on the screen, from Alice in Wonderland to Cinderella. Next up, she's starring on Netflix's Emmy-winning royal drama The Crown. Following a recent interview to promote her arrival on the series, Bonham Carter is winning further plaudits for speaking about her boyfriend and defending older women dating much younger men. Bonham Carter has been dating 32-year-old writer Rye Dag Holmboe, who is 22 years her junior, for awhile now—but she's been largely mum about the relationship. In a lengthy interview with the Times of London, the actor defended their age gap, noting that labeling the younger man a boy toy is "a really sexist remark." Read on to find out what else Helena Bonham Carter had to say about her boyfriend, and for a former couple making headlines, check out Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Posting a Photo of Their Kid.

"Along with the body, he's got a great mind and a great humour and that's what I'm with more than his envelope. Everybody ages at a different rate," Bonham Carter told the Times of London. "My boyfriend is unbelievably mature. He's an old soul in a young body, what more could I want?"

In Oct. 2019, Bonham Carter was evasive about her relationship with Holmboe, telling Harper's Bazaar, "You break-up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on. I'm very happy with someone else. It's been a bit of unexpected magic in my life." But now, she's speaking up.

In regards to the sexism surrounding older women dating younger men versus older men dating younger women, Bonham Carter said, "People are slightly frightened of older women, but he isn't. Women can be very powerful when they're older. Why can't we be sexually and romantically attractive just when our eggs are expired? Actually it's much more fun because we're so freed of the terror, there is no consequence, it's all just for fun."

Coincidentally, Bonham Carter's new role on The Crown sees her playing the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, who created a scandal in 1973 after embarking on a relationship with Roddy Llewellyn, who was 17 years younger than her. "It was odd timing that I seem to have a similar age gap as her, but I think it would have happened whether I was playing her or not," said Bonham Carter.

For 13 years, Bonham Carter was famously in a relationship with film director Tim Burton, 62. The pair have two children together—Billy (born in 2003) and Nell (born in 2007)—and they worked together on films including Planet of the Apes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd before separating in 2014.

"When I turned 50, I worried it was downhill all the way," she told Harper's Bazaar. "But it's quite the opposite. I don't think I've ever been happier or more fulfilled."

