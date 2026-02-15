11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week

Save up to $100 during the retailer’s Presidents’ Day sale.

Calling all handymen, homeowners, and DIYers! Harbor Freight is kicking off Presidents’ Day with epic deals on power equipment, storage and organizing bins, and basic tools, with markdowns of up to $100. Here are the 11 best Harbor Freight sales happening this week—but add these items to your cart quickly, these discounts won’t last long.

1 Banks 18 Gauge 2-in-1 Brad Nailer & Narrow Crown Stapler

Saving: $15

Useful for trimming and molding, this Banks 18 Gauge 2-in-1 Brad Nailer & Narrow Crown Stapler (on sale for $25) is also helpful for wood and upholstery fastening. Plus, it has a built-in safety trigger for added protection.

2 U.S. General 4-Drawer Tech Cart

Saving: $80

Keep your workspace well-organized with the mobile U.S. General 4-Drawer Tech Cart (on sale for $160). It has a 580-pound weight capacity. The drawers have an automatic locking mechanism and nonslip liners to protect tools and hardware.

3 U.S. General Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder

Saving: $6

Never lose sight of wrenches, screwdrivers, or nails again thanks to the U.S. General Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder (on sale for $10). It conveniently attaches to tool carts for easy access.

4 Gojo Half-Gallon Hand Cleaner

Saving: $4

The Gojo Half-Gallon Hand Cleaner (on sale for $7) is formulated with pumice particles to remove dirt, grime, and allergies. The soap is free of harsh solvents and smells like orange citrus.

5 Hercules SDS-MAX Variable-Speed Rotary Hammer

Saving: $100

This Hercules SDS-MAX Variable-Speed Rotary Hammer (on sale for $350) has two power modes: rotary hammer and demo. The 14-amp motor provides up to 2800 BPM of power, while the hammer is both shock-absorbent and resistant to vibrations.

6 Kenway 12V Submersible LED Trailer Lights

Saving: $15

For projects that take you late into the night, switch on these Kenway 12V Submersible LED Trailer Lights (on sale for $25). Designed with all-weather protection, the lights can also function as tail lights, stop, and turn signals during rural and off-roading conquests.

7 Magnetic Floor Sweeper with Release

Saving: $10

Mark my words: Every handyman and DIYer needs this Magnetic Floor Sweeper with Release (on sale for $30). It can attract up to nine pounds of metal (as in, screws, nails, nuts, metal shavings, and other debris) from hard surfaces and carpet.

8 Avanti 2-Stage Portable HVLP Paint and Stain Sprayer

Saving: $30

Alternate between feathering and blending with Avanti’s 2-Stage Portable HVLP Paint and Stain Sprayer (on sale for $100). According to the brand, the tool works four times faster than a handheld brush, and can paint an 8″x10″ wall in under five minutes.

9 Storehouse 47-Bin Floormount Parts Rack

Saving: $35

This Storehouse 47-Bin Floormount Parts Rack (on sale for $90) includes seven shelves with a total of 32 small bins (think: nails, screws, bolts, anchors, and washers) and 15 large bins that can hold handheld tools, such as wrenches, screwdrivers, and hammers.

Saving: $15

Never hand a crooked piece of artwork, mirror, or shelving unit again with Bauer’s 30-Foot Cross-Line Laser Level (on sale for $45). The level is “super easy to use,” and its “accuracy is dead on.”

11 Pittsburgh 12V Battery-Direct Tire Inflator with LED Light

Saving: $20

This Pittsburgh 12V Battery-Direct Tire Inflator with LED Light (on sale for $50) can be used on cars, mobile lawnmowers, bikes, and sports equipment.