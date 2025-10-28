Halloween Forecast: 28 States Facing Chilly Rain, 6 States That’ll Feel Like Summer

Mother Nature put on her witch’s hat and is brewing a spooky weather forecast for Halloween this year. Heat waves, freezing temperatures, dry winds, and rain are expected from coast to coast, starting Wednesday, Oct. 29, and into the weekend—with many regions getting the brunt of it on Halloween.

“The Halloween forecast is a treat for much of the West Coast, but a trick in the East,” warned AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok in a press release shared with Best Life. “A lot of parades, outdoor parties, and trick-or-treating events could get soaked this week…It may be a breezy night of trick-or-treating in some spots. It’s a good idea to pack a poncho or umbrella, just in case a few showers pass by.”

Typical late-October weather is expected in the Midwest and Southeast, with nighttime temperatures dropping to the 40s and 50s. Thankfully, trick-or-treating in these regions shouldn’t be tainted by rain; however, you won’t want to leave home without a jacket, as “there may be a creepy chill in the air after dark.”

15 states where “noticeably cooler” temperatures are expected on Halloween:

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Missouri

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Louisiana

Tennessee

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

Virgina

Meanwhile, parts of the Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast, particularly New England, are gearing up for a soggy Halloween. A surge of cold air and intermittent rain showers may cause some trick-or-treaters to rejigger their plans or head home early. There’s even a slight chance of snow in the mountains.

“A long train of storms will continue to affect the coastal areas of the Northwest. Rounds of rain and wind are expected in lower elevations along the coasts of Washington and Oregon Friday into this weekend. Some snow is possible in the higher elevations of the Cascades,” reports AccuWeather.

In other words, don’t leave home without your candy bucket and umbrella.

The forecast isn’t looking too bright for the Northeast, either: “Rain will push into the Northeast on Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers are likely across New England on Thursday night,” predicts AccuWeather. The good news is that most of the rain should clear by Halloween night; however, temperatures will likely dip into the 20s and 30s at dark.

13 states where “cool air will linger” and rainstorms are expected:

Washington

Oregon coasts

North Wisconsin

Michigan

East Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

Massachusetts

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

Maryland/Washington D.C.

West Virginia

On the flipside, the Southwest is in store for “warm and breezy conditions” on Halloween. Meteorologists are warning Southern Californians of potential Santa Ana winds, which could trigger unfavorable conditions for trick-or-treating and outdoor festivities. But more importantly, it could act as a catalyst for wildfires if warm temperatures continue.

“Some bulky costumes and inflatable decorations could be blown around by gusty Santa Ana winds in Southern California this week,” said Pastelok. “Please use caution with any open flames, including candles, fire pits and bonfires.”

Six states are facing warm temperatures this Halloween:

California

Nevada

Utah

Arizona

New Mexico

Southwest Texas

Overall, six lucky states are in store for pleasant, warm weather on Oct. 31.