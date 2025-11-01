12 Hairstyles Stylists Say Make You Look Older

Certain colors, cuts, and styles can emphasize the unflattering signs of aging.

Many of us find a hairstyle we like and stick with it for years. But what a lot of people fail to take into account is that as you age, certain hairstyles make you look older—and no one wants that! These styles can emphasize the unflattering signs of aging, such as fine lines and sagging skin, depending on your face shape, complexion, and bone structure. To help you maintain a youthful and vibrant look, we spoke to experts to find out the 12 hairstyles that could be making you look older.

1. Flat hair

A thin, flat hairstyle is more likely to age you than anything else, according to Soe Kabbabe, a style expert and senior editor for All Things Hair.

“As we age, our hair tends to lose its natural thickness, so there’s no point in keeping a hairdo that emphasizes these flaws,” she says.

While you can combat this by opting for layers, there are other ways to make your locks look thick and luscious.

“Try to use thickening products, like mousse, spray, or powders, to give your mane a little bit of extra ‘oomph,’ especially if you’re going for voluminous waves or deep, side parts,” she advises.

2. Wispy layers

When you ask for layers, the type matters. “They need to be done properly in order to avoid an aging look,” Kabbabe explains. Tell your stylist that you’d like to steer clear of wispy, flipped-out layers and ends.

“These tend to outdate your image, especially if your natural mane is on the thinner side,” she says. “Instead, go for thick layers that frame your face while giving the rest of your head some movement.”

3. Too-dark hair

When it comes to your hair color, you should “avoid extremely harsh or dark hues,” Kabbabe advises.

As Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling, explains, these colors can create “harsh contrasts that draw attention to fine lines, wrinkles, sun spots and pigment unevenness.”

She recommends people revisit their hair color as they get older and consider lightening it by one or two shades. “Doing so ultimately softens appearance, better supports facial features, and presents as more flattering overall,” she says.

4. Overly bleached hair

That said, there is a possibility of lightening your hair too much. As you move away from the dark side, make sure you’re consulting with your stylist about which shade is going to still look natural and suit your features.

“Avoid heavily highlighted or bleached-out colors that aren’t suitable for your skin tone,” Kabbabe says.

5. Tight, stiff hairdos

Tight ringlet curls or stiff chignons and buns are seen as outdated hairstyles that can age you in an instant, says Kabbabe.

The only exception may be a sleek, middle-part low-bun, which is currently a very trendy style and can work perfectly with edgy makeup or clothes.

“But other than that, most stiff hairstyles won’t do your face shape any favors,” Kabbabe explains. “Instead, go for a slightly loose or messy bun, and swap ringlet curls for subtle waves, so you can still look classy in a playful, youthful way.”

6. Blunt, short haircuts

Short hair is absolutely trending right now, but Kabbabe says they don’t work for everyone, especially if your hair texture is on the thinner side. These include “blunt, one-length bobs; extremely puffy, round haircuts; and severe undercuts or pixies,” she says.

“These types of styles that emphasize flaws (such as the lack of thickness, thinning on the sides, or cowlicks) not only age your image but also downplay the purpose of having a shorter ‘do,” Kabbabe warns. “You want it to be trendy, fresh, and easy.”

This doesn’t mean you need to be afraid of asking your hairdresser for a short cut. “Just make sure it goes well with your face shape, hair texture, and, more importantly, the style you’re comfortable with.”

7. Extremely long hair

On the other hand, long hair can sometimes make you look older than you’d like.

“Shiny, middle-parted, straight hair has the power to impress wherever you go. But if your natural hair isn’t in great condition, an extremely long, dull hairstyle would only have the opposite effect,” Kabbabe says.

If your lengthy locks are looking a little worse for wear, you can still switch things up by asking for long layers and maybe even some curtain bangs. “This will give more movement to your mane,” Kabbabe says.

“Mature women can look good with long hair—you only need to find the right length and style that suits you,” she adds.

8. Thick and blunt bangs

Bangs can be a clever way to update your hair in a trendy way. “However, when not executed properly, you may end up with a not-so-youthful and extremely aging style for months to come,” Kabbabe says.

Avoid thick and blunt bangs that are rounded and one-length—especially if your hair tends to be on the frizzy side, or if you typically need several products and tools to keep your tresses in tip-top shape.

“These types of bangs add ‘weight,’ so to speak, to your face,” Kabbabe explains.

9. Thin and short bangs

Bangs… they’re tricky for a reason! Just as you don’t want them to be too thick, thin and short styles can also be unflattering on certain people.

Kabbabe cautions that wispy bangs can age you when they “emphasize the lack of volume on thin hair.” That doesn’t mean you can’t do bangs at all. Just find the cut and weight to suit your natural hair texture and lifestyle best.

“When in doubt, start with mid-length, curtain-style bangs,” she says.

10. Teased hair

Teasing your hair by back-brushing it is an old-school technique that will almost certainly make you look older.

“You don’t need to tease your bangs or the top of your hair as you did years ago—simply utilize some key products as well as hair tools to help you get a sultry, voluminous mane in minutes,” Kabbabe says.

11. Scrunched hair

Beachy waves and scrunched hair might be a fun look when you’re young. But as you age, these types of “air-dried textures can make the hair look dry and unkempt,” says George Papanikolas, a celebrity colorist and Matrix brand ambassador.

Instead, he recommends opting for styles that have a smoother and more polished finish.

“This can make you look more youthful instantly,” he assures.

12. Damaged hair

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the health of your hair is crucial when it comes to making your overall appearance look younger versus older.

“Even if you opt for all-gray or white hair, it’s important to keep your roots and ends toned and hydrated,” Kabbabe advises. “Tresses in bad condition, damaged, prone to frizz, or with a poor haircut or hair color, age your look, no matter how young or mature you are.”

To keep your hair looking and feeling its best, ask your stylist about the best ways to nurture your strands from root to tip. There are plenty of products on the market right now that are designed to protect and maintain the health of your hair.

“It’s essential to nourish and take care of your scalp and hair texture in order to keep a youthful appearance,” Kabbabe says.