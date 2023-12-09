6 Best Hair Coloring Tips for Winter, According to the Pros

Colder temperatures are here, but that doesn't mean your hair has to look drab. As easily as you switch from a summer wardrobe to a winter one, you can change your hair color—your locks may just require a little more TLC. With that in mind, we spoke to stylists about their best hair coloring tips for winter. Read on to find out some hair care dos and don'ts.

1 Opt for warmer, richer tones.

When it comes to picking a color for the winter, stylists advise going with something on the warmer side.

"Think deep chocolate, warm chestnut, or maybe even some auburn or caramel highlights," says Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta. You can also try coppery reds or honey blondes, but you may want to avoid going too light.

"These rich, luxurious tones will reflect light, brightening your hair and your skin, giving it an even glow," explains celebrity hairstylist Cody Renegar. "These darker colors are also less damaging to your strands than the lightening treatments a lot of people lean towards during the summer months, so your hair gets a nice little break."

2 Avoid frequent washing.

Overwashing your hair in the winter can be especially damaging, whether you're switching up your color or just getting a touchup.

"Washing your hair too often can strip it of its natural oils and the vibrant color you've worked hard to achieve, so it's a good idea to extend the time between washes," explains Nikki Corzine, owner of The Canyon Salon.

Biancone adds that two to three washes per week are plenty and that dry shampoo can be a lifesaver on those off days. When you do wash your hair, it's important to use color-safe shampoos and conditioners to keep the shade looking fresh and shiny.

3 Invest in a good deep conditioning treatment.

"Winter's dry air is a challenge for hair, leading to brittleness and a need for extra care," says Ryan Sanger, owner of Hair Lingerie the Studio. This is why he recommends using a deep conditioning treatment or hair mask rich in natural oils to keep your hair well-moisturized throughout these colder months.

"The true benefit of a leave-in conditioner lies in its ability to seal the hair cuticle," adds Corzine. "When the cuticle is sealed, it effectively locks in the color, protecting it from fading." This not only preserves the vibrancy of the color, but it also locks in moisture.

4 Shower with warm water instead of hot.

As nice as it is to take a steaming hot shower when it's cold out, it's not so great for your hair, as the hot water removes moisture, leaving your hair feeling dry and brittle. It also opens up the hair follicles. "This opening allows dye molecules to escape more easily, leading to [a] quicker color fade," says Corzine.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Therefore, stylists advise switching to lukewarm water. If you can stand it, Biancone recommends a cold water rinse to really seal the hair follicles.

5 Protect your hair from the elements.

From high winds to excessive snow and rain, the winter weather can wreak havoc on your locks. "A cute hat or scarf can do wonders against the cold which can be pretty rough on colored hair," says Biancone.

Renegar adds that your hair is at its most vulnerable when it's wet, so stepping out with damp locks can cause it to freeze and break.

6 Consult with a stylist.

If you're unsure of what color to pick or how to maintain it, don't hesitate to talk to a professional stylist. "They can provide personalized advice tailored to your hair type and coloring preferences," says Sanger. That way, even if you're thinking about a big hair change for winter, it'll be stress-free.

