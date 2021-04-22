Celebrities are subject to scrutiny every time they post to social media. Whether it's a simple selfie or a stance on a hot topic, people in the comments always have something to say. Recently, Eva Mendes sparked major controversy in her Instagram comment section when she posted a quote about spanking children. The actor, who shares two daughters with Ryan Gosling, expressed a strong opinion that not everyone agreed with. Read on to find out what got Mendes' followers riled up, and for more social media controversy, Jennifer Aniston Faced Backlash After Posting This on Instagram.

Eva Mendes posted a quote that was against spanking children.

Earlier this week, Mendes shared an Instagram post that sparked some controversy. The post began with a picture of her on the red carpet in a gorgeous dress. "I'm often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is. This Versace is definitely up there," the star wrote. "I'm not often asked what my favorite parenting quote is, but I'll post it anyway. Please slide if you care."

In the second photo, Mendes made her feelings on spanking children clear. The photo featured a quote that reads, "Spanking does for a child's development what hitting a spouse does for marriage." While some followers praised Mendes, others disagreed.

Commenters were divided on the spanking quote Mendes shared.

There was a split reaction to Mendes' recent Instagram post. Some fans thanked Mendes for sharing her parenting advice. When one fan commented in agreement, Mendes said she was "so happy to be able to talk about alternative discipline now," because when she was a kid it was not an option.

But others disagreed with Mendes' stance. One person commented, "I was spanked, and now I'm a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat." Mendes replied, "Thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way. We all parent our own way, and I have no idea what I'm doing most the time. This didn't come with a manual, so when there's something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love."

The actor has been open about parenting struggles in the past.

As Mendes mentioned in the comments, parenting doesn't come with a manual, which means there can be some challenging moments. In Sept. 2019, Mendes told Access Daily that parenting with her husband is "so fun and beautiful and maddening." She added, "It's so hard, of course. But it's like that feeling of like you end your day, you put them to bed, and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, 'We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.'"

Mendes hasn't acted recently, because she's been focused on parenting.

If you've noticed Mendes missing from the big screen over the past few years, it's because she's been focused on her daughters, six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada Gosling. "I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn't go away, it just shifted onto the children," Mendes told The Sydney Morning Herald. "I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them, and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work, and I realize how fortunate I am that it's even a choice."

Mendes did hint that she might be heading back to work soon. "I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six. I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back," she added.