One of your favorite Real Housewives pairs is calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. According to E! Online, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Girardi, better known as her stage name Erika Jayne, filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi on Nov. 3. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the RHOBH star said in a statement E! "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well." Read on for more on the split, and for gossip on another former couple, check out Matthew McConaughey Has Some Thoughts on "The Heat" Between Brad and Jen.

The RHOBH star met her high-profile attorney husband while working at Chasen's restaurant in West Hollywood in the '90s. She slipped him her number, and the rest is history. After living together for just six months, Girardi proposed. The couple got married in 1999 with only two witnesses present. Now at the ages of 49 and 81, their marriage is coming to an end.

To make matters more complicated, the couple doesn't have a prenup in place. According to Us Weekly, Girardi told Bravo personality Andy Cohen on Then & Now in 2018 that she didn't sign a prenup. "But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she added. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway. So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, it's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you."

Although Mr. Girardi was rarely featured on the show, aspects of the divorce will likely play out on Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently filming.

Here are some other high-profile couples who got divorced this year, and for another famous pair with a big age gap, check out Helena Bonham Carter Defends 22-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and telecom millionaire Shelby Bryan split quietly in October. The notoriously secretive couple had been married for over 16 years, and neither have commented on the split. And for more hush-hush duos, check out 20 Long-Term Celebrity Couples You Totally Forgot Are Still Together.

2 Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

TV personality Elizabeth Chambers announced she and actor Armie Hammer were divorcing in July with a throwback picture of the couple on Instagram. Chambers and Hammer, who were together for a decade, have two children together and are currently embroiled in a contentious legal battle. According to Hammer's lawyers, Chambers and their children are in the Cayman Islands and "Armie has not seen the children in several months now."

3 Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Dancing With the Stars' Julianne Hough officially filed for divorce from former professional hockey player Brooks Laich in early November after announcing their separation five months ago. The pair was married for almost three years. And for more celeb news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Lake Bell and Scott Campbell

After seven years of marriage, actor Lake Bell and celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell are calling it quits. The couple, who share two kids together, made the announcement in October. "We will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all our days," Bell posted on Instagram. And for a more dramatic story about two exes, check out Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Posting a Photo of Their Kid.

5 Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey confirmed that she and husband and fellow actor Clark Gregg separated in January. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised," they posted in a joint statement. "P.S. Totally crying as we post this." According to documents, the divorce was officially filed in August. And if you're a fan of Grey's breakout role and other '80s fare, check out The Biggest '80s Teen Idols, Then and Now.

6 Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

After nearly three years of marriage, Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves and musician Ruston Kelly announced they split in July. "We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work," Musgraves and Kelly wrote in a joint statement at the time. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

7 Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson and talent manager Brandon Blackstock announced their divorce in June. The couple share two children together, River Rose, who's 6, and Remington Alexander, who's 4. "My life has been a little bit of a dumpster … personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," she told Today in September. "I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved." And for more splits that sting, check out 15 Celebrity Couple Breakups You're Probably Still Mourning.

8 Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates

Following five years of marriage, Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and costume designer Mollie Gates filed for divorce in May. The news came nearly a year after Middleditch revealed that he and Gates had an open marriage. "To be honest, it's a thing I wish I could take back. It was poor execution. But I've learned to keep things a little more close to the chest," he told The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast earlier in 2020. " It was a painful [learning experience], to be honest." And if you're wondering what your spouse thinks about that, check out These Are the Chances Your Partner Wants an Open Relationship, Study Says.