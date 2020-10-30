While the world may be divided about a lot of things, the one thing we can all agree on is that we would like to see Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt live happily ever after. When the former couple participated in a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September, Brad and Jen made headlines for what many read into as a flirtatious interaction. ("Hi Aniston," Pitt said with a smile. "Hi Pitt," she responded, twirling her hair. When he asked how she was, Aniston replied, "Good, honey, how are you doin'?" And fans collectively "aww"-ed.) Matthew McConaughey was lucky enough to be one of the co-stars basking in the glow of the exes' lingering chemistry and during an Oct. 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he shared his thoughts about "the heat" between the pair. To see what McConaughey had to say, read on. And for details on other Aniston news, check out Kanye West Responds to Jennifer Aniston's Comment About Voting for Him.

While appearing virtually on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked McConaughey if he could "feel the sexual tension between Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt." After letting out a laugh, McConaughey responded. "Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, it was so palpable," he said. "No, it was—I noticed that after—that's what a lot of the topics were about that, or about them." Although McConaughey said he "actually didn't notice anything through the screen," he admitted it did make "for a good topic the next day."

The exes have given us a lot to talk about in recent years. Here are some other recent times Aniston and Pitt gave us hope for reconciliation.

Aniston's 2019 birthday party, where she invited Pitt

In Feb. 2019, Pitt attended Aniston's star-studded 50th birthday at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Though they were both single at the time, an insider said it was platonic. "Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted," a source told E! News. "He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion. But that's the extent of it. It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."

And Aniston's 2019 holiday party, where Pitt stayed the whole night

In addition to Aniston's birthday party, Pitt also attended her 2019 holiday party at her home. An eyewitness told Entertainment Weekly that Pitt "was among the first to arrive and the second to last guest to leave around 11 p.m."

3 Their 2020 Golden Globe Awards inside joke

The most recent award season was huge for this pair. Before the Jan. 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Pitt told Entertainment Weekly that he considers Aniston a "good friend." Later on, when Pitt accepted the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he made a joke about how he didn't bring his mom to the award show because "anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating—and that would be awkward." The cameras then panned to a laughing Aniston. It felt like a private joke between the two for the whole world to enjoy.

4 The 2020 SAG Awards backstage hand-hold

Pictures from the Jan. 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards launched a thousand dreams of these two rekindling their love. The internet, rightfully and collectively, lost their minds after pictures surfaced of the two talking, laughing, and touching backstage at the award show. As an added treat, there are photos of Pitt watching proudly backstage when Aniston accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. For now, it seems Aniston and Pitt truly are friends. But we can all still hope, right?