Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Retail
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Other Retailers "Exploit" Certain Customers, New Report Says

The dollar stores, along with grocery chain Kroger, are charging customers as much as $3 for cash-back withdrawals.

Entrance to a Dollar General store
Shutterstock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzAug 28, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the latest housing market data as she is to be sharing all the best new kitchen gadgets at Target. She has written about real estate, apartment living, home decor, and history for more than 14 years. With a degree in urban design and architecture studies, she is well-versed in finding the hidden gem stories within complex topics. Dana began her career at Village Preservation, a New York City-based preservation nonprofit, where she planned all public events and led her first walking tour about the culinary and cultural history of the East Village. She also helped create the organization’s blog Off the Grid, which is when she was truly bitten by the writing bug. For nearly eight years, Dana worked at the website 6sqft, where she specialized in content related to New York City real estate, architecture, policy, and history. As the site’s managing editor, she oversaw all editorial and social media operations and implemented strategies for search engine optimization, affiliate marketing, and branded content. Her favorite part of the job was organizing photoshoots of beautiful and quirky homes. Her writing has also been featured on Realtor.com, Parade, CityRealty, and Circa Old Houses. In her free time, Dana enjoys being a cat mom, cooking, photographing new cities, practicing yoga, and riding her beloved Peloton bike. She is an active board member of the Historic Districts Council and leads historic walking tours.
See Full Bio
Follow:

For so many of us, carrying cash around is a thing of the past. And when we do need to have it on us, going to the bank to avoid pesky ATM fees can be just another annoying errand. That's why the option to get cash back at grocery stores, drugstores, and even dollar stores is so convenient. However, a new report says Kroger, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General have been "exploiting" customers who ask for cash back when using a debit or pre-paid card, charging them hidden "junk fees" that range from 50 cents all the way to $3 per transaction.

RELATED: Dollar General Under Fire for Seriously Overcharging Shoppers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) conducted the analysis, which found that these three companies and their subsidiaries (Family Dollar, Ralph's, and Fred Meyer, to name a few of the largest stores) are charging customers more than $90 million in fees annually.

According to the bureau, this is directly affecting those "in banking deserts and in areas where banks and ATM operators charge significant fees."

“While retail chains had long provided cash back on debit card purchases for free, the CFPB has found that dollar store chains and other retailers are now charging fees for access to cash,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a statement. “Many people living in small towns no longer have access to a local bank where they can withdraw money from their account for free. This has created the competitive conditions for retailers to charge fees for cash back.”

This is especially true of Dollar General and Dollar Tree: "Dollar stores are prevalent in rural communities, low-income communities, and communities of color—the same communities who may also face challenges in accessing banking services," states the report after compiling research on the companies' locations throughout the U.S.

At Dollar General, the maximum cash-back withdrawal is $40, and the corresponding fee is between $1 and $2.50, says the CFPB. At Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, the maximum is $50, with a $1 and $1.50 fee, respectively.

At Kroger and its subsidiaries, customers can withdraw up to $300 (save for Harris Teeter stores, where it's $200). The grocery chain charges 50 cents for withdrawal amounts under $100 and $3.50 for those above $100 (at Harris Teeter, it's 75 cents and $3).

RELATED: Kroger Is Adding Receipt Checks to Several Stores.

The CFPB writes in its report that these retailers may be "exploiting" their customers through these hidden fees. They also note that, in the case of the dollar stores, the low maximum withdrawal amounts are yet another hindrance to consumers: "These fees combined with the constrained withdrawal amount may mean that the fee takes up a hefty percentage relative to the amount of cash withdrawn, and people may be less able to limit the impact of the fee by taking out more cash."

By comparison, the CFPB also analyzed the cash-back practices of Albertsons, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Target and found that they charge no fee for withdrawals.

A spokesperson for Dollar General told CNBC that its cash-back offering provides customers a cheaper option than ATM fees. "While not a financial institution, Dollar General provides cashback options at our more than 20,000 stores across the country as a service to customers who may not have convenient access to their primary financial institution,” the spokesperson said.

Spokespeople for Kroger and Dollar Tree had not responded to CBNC's request for comment at the time of writing.

“You’d think they’d see this as a free way to get customers: coming into [the] store because the bank branch isn’t there,” Adam Rust, director of financial services at the advocacy group Consumer Federation of America, told CNBC. “Instead they’re going ahead and charging another junk fee.”

The Latest

Snow-covered mountain and evergreen trees on a sunny day
Chill Out

Up to 10 Inches of Snow May Fall Today

Man upset, sitting at a computer with his head in his hands.
ID or Not ID?

Was Your SSN Stolen in the Recent Breach?

blue and green Northern Lights seen above a forest
Light Bright

Northern Lights Could Become "Common Sight" in the U.S.

Woman laying in hammock reading a book with her Maltipoo dog
Prized Pets

The 8 Most Popular Dog Breeds

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.