2 Brands of Dog Treats Recalled Over Serious Health Risks

Dogs are part of the family, and we love to spoil them with little treats when they do something smart or cute. While we know there are certain things to avoid giving them, like chocolate or grapes, we generally trust that the treats we buy aren't going to endanger them. However, according to two new notices from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain dog treats are actually being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

According to a Nov. 22 FDA notice, Gaines Pet Treats, LLC is voluntarily pulling 204 of its 5-ounce bags of "Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips" dog treats due to concerns about Salmonella.





The products were sold by online retailers to "small independent pet retailers" in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The bags had a lot number of 20061124 and an expiration date of Dec. 11, 2025, and the company noted that this was the sole lot that was identified as potentially contaminated.

A second recall announcement was published by the FDA on Nov. 23, with Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. recalling 400 of its 16-ounce bags of "Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips" also due to potential Salmonellacontamination.

These dog treats were distributed to Hollywood Feed stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, the recall notice states. They were also available for purchase online via www.hollywoodfeed.com.

Affected products had a lot number of 20051324L2 and an expiration date of Nov. 13, 2025.





To date, no illnesses have been reported related to either recall, but consumers were asked to stop using both treat varieties and contact the companies to arrange a refund or replacement.

Issues with both products were identified as the result of "testing performed by a third-party laboratory." The recall from Carolina Prime Pet notes that testing found contamination "in a related yet commercially unreleased lots of the same product." The two FDA notices do not cite a connection between the recalls.

Pets who eat contaminated food could develop a Salmonella infection, displaying symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea (potentially bloody), fever, and vomiting. According to the FDA, they may exclusively have a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Even if they are otherwise healthy, if they have an infection, they can pass it to other animals and humans.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," both recall notices read.

The FDA notes that healthy people with Salmonella may experience "nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. " In more serious situations, the infection can cause arterial infections, inflammation of the heart valve, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

If your pet exhibits symptoms after eating a recalled product, the FDA urges you to contact your veterinary. Humans with symptoms of Salmonella infection should also call their doctor.

For questions about individual recalls, you can contact Gaines or Carolina Prime Pet using contact information provided in the FDA notices.