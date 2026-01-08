20 Best Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed, According to Veterinarians

They're great for people with allergies.

If you’re allergic to dogs, then you know the symptoms that one is nearby: Itchy skin, watery eyes, and maybe even tightness in your throat. Usually, it’s just moderate discomfort, but dog allergies can be severe, too. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, you might want to look into dog breeds that don’t shed. These pups, which are sometimes considered hypoallergenic, can be easier on allergies and allow you to live with Fido without discomfort. Keep reading to learn more about the best dogs that don’t shed a lot.

Dogs that don’t shed vs. hypoallergenic breeds: What’s the difference?

First, it’s important to note that there’s no completely hypoallergenic breed.

“All dogs shed and produce dander, which is what people can be allergic to,” says Nell Ostermeier, DVM, spokesperson at Figo Pet Insurance. “There are dog breeds that shed less and produce less dander, which makes them less likely to cause an [allergic reaction] in a human, but it can still happen.”

So, allergy sufferers may want to manage their expectations to some extent—especially if their reactions are severe.

Ostermeier explains that most “hypoallergenic” dog breeds have a curly coat, long hair, or no hair. They shed less and, therefore, produce less dander. Therefore, while the terms hypoallergenic dogs and dogs that don’t shed might be different, they still mean something similar.

Do all low-shedding dogs have short hair?

Nope! Grant Little, DVM, a veterinarian expert on JustAnswer, says that many of the least-shedding dogs actually have quite long hair.

“Examples would be Shih-Tzus, Bichon Frise, Maltese, and other dogs that don’t shed large amounts,” says Little. “Some dogs do grow shorter hair coats and don’t shed as much, like German shorthaired pointers versus golden retrievers—but the pointer would still shed significantly more than the more hypoallergenic long hair dogs that have a harder time molting their hair coat.”

Small Dogs That Don’t Shed

1. Affenpinscher

The fur on these small dogs makes them stand out—some people even say they look like Wookies from Star Wars! But although their dog hair is distinctive, they don’t shed at all, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The Affenpinscher was bred to kill pests in German stables and then keep the lady of the house company at night. The dogs are courageous, loyal, and notoriously human-like. You’ll need to brush their coat twice a week with a brush and a metal comb, and they’ll need to be trimmed every few months.

2. Shih Tzu

These small dogs typically grow to around 10 inches tall and weigh 10 to 15 pounds. And just because they don’t shed doesn’t mean they don’t have standout hairstyles: The Shih Tzu is known for its luscious double coat that’s often styled long and even arranged in elaborate ‘dos.

This royal dog was originally bred as lap warmers for the Chinese monarchy and brings that same sense of duty toward their modern-day owners, as they’re affectionate, loyal, and great with kids.

3. Scottish Terrier

The Scottie is a low-shedding dog with a wiry topcoat and soft undercoat. Ideally, they’ll be groomed once a month, though you can brush and comb them once a week to keep their coat pristine.

Like many terriers, these guys were bred to hunt rats, foxes, and the like in the Scottish Highlands. However, they’re perfectly content with a few walks a day and adequate playtime, which makes them great dogs for apartments and small houses.

4. Bolognese Dog

With a fluffy, all-white coat, these non-shedding dogs look like little cotton balls! The Bolognese typically weigh less than 10 pounds and stand under a foot tall. They were bred in Bologna, Italy, and were often companions to the nobility during the Renaissance.

They’re a calm breed and will only play when you engage with them, which makes them good for small-space living. Just keep in mind they can be fairly anxious, so leaving them home for an entire workday wouldn’t be best.

5. Lhasa Apso

Don’t let their floor-length locks fool you—the Lhasa Apso is one of the least-shedding dogs out there. To keep their coat up to snuff, you’ll need to take them to the groomer regularly and bathe them every two weeks (drying and brushing them is also necessary post-bath, or their hair will get matted).

These dogs used to live in Buddhist monasteries and have been longtime companions to the Dalai Lama. They’re happy to lounge around with minimal exercise, but can try mental exercises like scent work and retrieving.

Medium-Sized Dogs That Don’t Shed

6. Mexican Hairless Dog

Also called the Xoloitzcuintli, this medium-sized dog comes in both hairless and coated varieties. Of course, the hairless one is best if you’re in search of a dog breed that doesn’t shed. However, there are other things to consider. Because they have minimal protection, these hairless dogs need sunscreen if they’re outside for long periods.

They were considered sacred by the ancient Aztecs; today, they’re often used as watchdogs, though they’re extremely affectionate with family members.

7. Kerry Blue Terriers

You’ll need to brush and comb these terriers at least once a week to prevent matting, but the tradeoff is that they don’t shed. The Kerry Blue is one of the largest terrier breeds, standing around 19 inches and weighing between 33 and 40 pounds.

They love hanging out with their owners, whether that’s spending time on the couch or going for a walk or a jog. True to the terrier breed, they’ll do activities like obedience training, herding, and hunting if you teach them.

8. Portuguese Water Dogs

These pups were Portuguese fishermen’s loyal companions, herding fish into nets and relaying messages between ships and the shore. Because of that, they spent a lot of time in the water—and their coats reflect that! The Portuguese water dog boasts a dense, tightly curled coat that is hypoallergenic but also requires frequent grooming.

They’re friendly, smart, and excel at training. Fun fact: Former president Barack Obama’s two dogs, Bo and Sunny, were both Portuguese water dogs.

9. Basenji

The Basenji is a member of the hound group that stands around 17 inches at the shoulder and weighs about 22 pounds. They’re alert pups with pointy ears, expressive faces, and tightly curled tails. They shed a small amount and have short, shiny fur.

Expect to give them lots of exercise: These dogs were bred to run at explosive speeds and jump vertically in the air to scout prey. They may even be one of the oldest breeds recognized by the AKC!

10. Boxer

This is one of the most popular dog breeds in the country, and for good reason. They’re smart, brave, and affectionate—a winning trifecta.

Boxers can stand up to 25 inches and weigh up to 80 pounds. They have a short, smooth coat that doesn’t require much upkeep and sheds very little. This breed is a member of the working group and used to be employed for big game hunting and, less fortunately, dogfighting and bullbaiting.

Large Dogs That Shed the Least

11. Afghan Hound

The AKC calls the Afghan hound “among the most eye-catching of the breeds,” and its hair has a lot to do with that. This non-shedding breed has thick, flowing tresses that historically served to protect it from the harsh climate in the Afghan mountains.

You’ll need to dedicate several hours per week to grooming and bathing. The dogs are independent, loyal, and silly in nature.

12. Standard Poodle

The standard poodle stands taller than 15 inches and weighs between 40 and 70 pounds. They’re smart, social, playful, and vigilant—and, of course, they’ve got notable hairstyles!

These pups have curly, non-shedding fur that can be groomed into a close trim or worn longer (though keep in mind that this requires more regular brushing to prevent matting). According to the AKC, they’re one of the most popular breeds for people with allergies.

13. Giant Schnauzer

These dogs are similar to the standard schnauzer but much bigger. They can grow up to 27.5 inches tall and weigh up to 85 pounds. They’re light shedders with a salt-and-pepper or solid black coat, and they must be brushed weekly and groomed regularly.

You’ll also want to schedule time for exercise: These dogs require long walks every day and can even join in on runs, bike rides, hikes, swims, and cross-country skiing.

14. Airedale Terrier

These regal-looking dogs are around two feet tall and weigh 50 to 70 pounds. They’re low-shedding with a wiry coat that grows medium-length and requires weekly brushing.

Because they’re a member of the terrier group, they require lots of attention to keep them occupied, like a few long walks or backyard zoomies sessions a day, along with some playtime. They’re easy to train but sometimes get bored easily—so teach your Airedale some new tricks to keep him entertained.

15. Belgian Malinois

This herding dog is a real man’s best friend: They’re extremely loyal and create intense bonds with their owner. The breed is quite large—about two feet tall and weighing up to 80 pounds—and muscular.

You’ll need to give them lots of exercise and obedience training, but their grooming is low-effort. Brush your Mal’s short coat occasionally, and they’ll look their best.

Calmest Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed

16. Bouvier des Flandres

At one point in its history, this breed was called “Vuillard” for “dirty beard”—but it’s still a hypoallergenic dog. The rough-coated pup sheds lightly and requires frequent grooming.

And if you’re looking for a chill breed, this one’s for you: They were previously used as war dogs and barnyard dogs and are easy to train, eager to please, and don’t get flustered easily.

17. Maltese

On the opposite side of the calm-dog spectrum, there’s the toy Maltese. They stand under 10 inches and weigh less than 10 pounds, and are frequently seen with bows in their long and flowing hair. You’ll need to comb and brush their tresses often to prevent tangles and matting, but they’re low-shedding.

As far as temperament goes, these guys account for the ultimate lap dog, happy to play when you want but also chill.

18. Italian Greyhound

The greyhound was born to run, but they’re much happier to sit on your lap for a lazy Sunday. You’ll need to give them adequate playtime and keep them in a fenced-in area since they’ll sometimes bolt after small animals. Their coats are short and low-shedding, and they require little to no grooming or bathing.

19. West Highland White Terrier

This is another member of the terrier family that’s great for people with allergies. The Westie has a medium-length double coat and needs frequent grooming to keep its plush aesthetic. They’re social and playful and will be happy with a few walks a day.

20. Dachshund

Affectionately called weiner dogs, these low-to-the-ground pups are among the top 10 most popular dog breeds in the country. Their calm demeanor has a lot to do with that: Dachshunds are affectionate, good with other dogs, playful, and love nothing more than to be by their owner’s side.

They have a smooth coat that doesn’t shed much, making them a great hypoallergenic dog breed.