10 Best Fluffy Dog Breeds, According to Veterinarians

These are the perfect pups for anyone looking for a poofy pet.

From their snouts to their tails, there are plenty of things we find adorable about dogs. Some are svelte and skinny. Others have rolls on rolls of skin. But sometimes, a canine’s coat can make them too fuzzy to resist. If lovable balls of fur are your thing, we spoke to the experts about the best fluffy dog breeds. Read on to see which ones made the cut—and if one might make a perfectly permed addition to your family.

RELATED: 11 Best Dogs for Beginners.

1 Chow Chow

With a noble mane around its head and a thick coat from torso to tail, experts say one type of dog is well known for its fur.

“Chow Chows are an ancient breed originating in China,” says Georgina Ushi Phillips, DVM, advising veterinarian and writer for NotABully. “These fluffy pups served a wide range of roles covering everything from hunting and guarding to pulling sleds, and even war dogs in some cases.”

“Their fluffy double coat isn’t the only distinctive trait these dogs have: They’re also known for their unique blue-black tongue,” she adds.

And if you’re looking for a low-maintenance pup, the American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that Chow Chows are very clean and rarely get stinky.

However, be aware that because of their flat faces and thick coats, these dogs don’t do well in extreme heat.

2 Briard

Most fluffy dog breeds become household names based on their adorable appearance alone. But experts say the Briard is one lesser-known type with a poofy coat that ranks among the best in the canine kingdom.

“With a life span of 10 to 15 years, this intelligent, energetic dog requires an abundance of exercise,” says Travis Brorsen, a pet expert for Animal Planet, celebrity dog trainer, host of My Big Fat Pet Makeover, and judge on the Discovery Plus series The Dog Games. “They became popular during World War I when they were used to search for wounded soldiers. Unfortunately, this also contributed to their rarity.”

Briards also have great temperaments.

“The Briard packs so much loyalty, love, and spirit into its ample frame that it’s often described as a ‘heart wrapped in fur,'” says the AKC.

RELATED: The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds.

3 Pomeranian

Looking for a smaller companion with an adorably poofy coat?

“While some Pomeranians may look like miniature Chow Chows, these little dogs originate from Central Europe, where they were bred to be lap dogs,” says Phillips. “Poms (as they’re often called) also have a double coat which helps give them their super fluffy look.”

The breed also has a fun-loving personality.

“Pomeranians are a spunky, fluffy little breed who love to play and make their presence known,” Daniel Caughill, dog expert and co-founder of The Dog Tale, previously told Best Life.

4 Newfoundland

Families in the market for a fluff ball may want to consider a Newfoundland—especially if they’re a fan of larger dogs. Experts say this breed can make an easy and adorable addition to the household.

“Newfies may be big, but they’re a gentle, patient breed. In fact, they’re often considered a ‘nanny’ breed since they’re so great with children,” Caughill tells Best Life. “They may have a white, black, gray, or brown coat, which is usually thick, long, and very fluffy.”

Newfoundlands are also great with other dogs, friendly to strangers, and don’t bark a lot.

5 Tibetan Mastiff

With an adorably droopy face surrounded by plenty of fur, it can be easy to forget that the Tibetan Mastiff is quite a large breed. But experts say this pup’s burly build helps promote its poofy appearance.

“Tibetan Mastiffs are a large and powerful breed that easily weighs more than 100 pounds,” says Phillips. “Another fluffy breed that can trace its origins to ancient China—like the Chow Chow—the double coat of the Tibetan Mastiff and their large size make them appear extremely fluffy!”

As for their personalities, the AKC says, “These densely coated giants are mellow and calm around the house, sweetly devoted to family, and aloof and territorial with strangers.”

6 Old English Sheepdog

Some fluffy dog breeds become well-known for their happy demeanor or laid-back attitudes. But there are a select few that can claim to have been immortalized in film.

“Disney’s 1959 comedy wasn’t titled The Shaggy Dog for no reason!” says Brorsen. “The old English Sheepdog’s double coat keeps them cool in the heat and warm in the cold, making them perfect for environments with changing climates. If a loving personality is what you’re looking for, you’ve met your match.”

They can also become a readily obedient addition to the family.

“Sheepdogs are a member of the herding group, which means they’re smart, adaptable, and hardworking,” explains Caughill. “They love to have a job to do, which means it’s important to keep them busy to keep them out of trouble. But this work ethic also makes them highly trainable, so they’re great for families.”

7 Samoyed

Many of the dogs on this list may have a “big hair, don’t care” kind of outlook on life. But experts say one breed in particular is as affectionate as it is fluffy.

“The Samoyed is a dependable, family-loving dog that can be easier to train than some,” says Brorsen. “But don’t let this white beauty fool you: They get attached very easily and don’t generally like to be left alone for long periods.”

Just make sure you know what you’re signing up for regarding this breed’s grooming requirements. “Its opulent double coat requires daily maintenance,” Brorsen cautions. “For anyone that wants one, we in the business say… ‘shed happens!'”

8 Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise is a popular breed for those who are allergic to dogs, as its coat is naturally hypoallergenic. These dogs also make nice city companions since they are intelligent, adaptable, and friendly enough to be trained well to live among the hustle and bustle.

“When they meet new people, they quickly become best friends, so you don’t have to worry when people are coming for dinner,” Aiden Taylor, professional dog trainer and founder of the blog FurDoos, previously told Best Life.

9 Bolognese

There’s a lot to love about these little fluffy dogs, which are members of the Bichon family.

To start, they’re one of the longest-living dog breeds, with an average life expectancy of 14.9 years. They also don’t shed or drool much, and they’re highly adaptable and trainable.

“The Bolognese is a rather serious dog and generally not high energy, but is intelligent and witty,” writes the AKC.

10 Keeshond

These medium-sized dogs, known for their distinctive “spectacles,” were originally a fixture on the canal barges of their native Holland, according to the AKC.

In addition to its thick, fluffy coat, the Keeshond also has a distinctive plumed tail that reaches high up over its back.

They’re great with kids, families, and other dogs, and they are easy to train.