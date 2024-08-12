Veterinarian Shares 5 Dog Breeds That Often Develop Health Problems

Dogs are some of the most special creatures on earth—they provide unconditional loyalty, protection, love, dedication, comfort, and companionship. Unfortunately, some have been over-bred to the point where severe health issues are a given. For first-time dog owners and seasoned canine enthusiasts alike, picking a breed to bring into your home and your life is a serious decision with long-term consequences.

Dr. Ben Simpson-Vernon, also known as Ben the Vet, knows first-hand how terrible it is to see an animal suffering from being predisposed to severe health issues that can cause pain and low quality of life. He kindly shares lots of information on his social media pages about his life as a small-animal vet, but especially about dogs and which ones tend to have unfortunate issues. Here are 5 dog breeds Simpson-Vernon says he would never own as a veterinary surgeon.

5 Chow Chow

Simpson-Vernon says the Chow Chow is not a good choice for reasons beyond bad health. "I'm sure there are some nice ones, but I just find they often don't have a very nice temperament," he says. "They can be really aloof, and they're often very aggressive at the vets. It's quite hard to fit a muzzle onto their face. They suffer quite commonly with a ton of eye problems." Chow dogs are known for developing dry eye and conjunctivitis.

4 King Charles Cavalier Spaniel

Simpson-Vernon is incredibly fond of King Charles Cavaliers but points out the high likelihood of sickness in the breed. "They are the loveliest dogs, and if I was going to pick a dog breed for myself—if it weren't for all of their health issues—it would probably be the Cavi," he says. "But they do have loads of issues. Pretty much all of them get the same kind of heart disease called mitral valve disease, which means that many of them spend their last days coughing and spluttering, struggling to breathe, and ultimately dying of heart failure… In my opinion, breeding a dog with such a high probability of disease is not fair."

3 Dachshund

Simpson-Vernon loves the personality of Dachshunds—aka weiner dogs or sausage dogs—but the potential for sickness is too much. "Again, they're really lovely dogs, and some of my favorite patients are sausage dogs," he says. "But one in four of them develop back problems in their lifetime that can range from just pain to complete paralysis. This frequently means they have to have spinal surgery, which is obviously a massive undertaking and has a really long recovery period. Again, fantastic personalities, but just too much potential for heartbreak."

2 Shar Pei

Simpson-Vernon says Shar Pei dogs are so prone to sickness that they have a condition (Shar Pei Fever) named after them. "There are people breeding less-exaggerated Shar Peis, but most of them are too wrinkly," he says. "They're so wrinkly that they have to have their eyelids tacked in place so the hairs don't rub on their eyes. They're always getting skin issues. They've got tiny, narrow ear canals. At the vets, they're often trying to bite the face off of all the staff. Most of the Shar Peis that I see have loads of health issues that I see have loads of health issues."

1 French Bulldog, Bulldog, or Pug

Number one on Simpson-Vernon's no-go list is any kind of flat-faced breed like the French Bulldog, Bulldog, or a Pug. "Society has normalized the fact that these dogs snorting means that they can't breathe very well," he says. "There are specimens of these dogs that are healthier than others, but they are so prone to so many problems. Spinal issues, skin problems, eye problems. The fact that over half of them have to have a cesarean to give birth is enough of an ethical issue for me to never want to have one. If you're okay with that, that's fine, but for me personally, it's not very fair."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb