Former Disney Employee Shares the Most “Unforgivable” Things He’s Seen Guests Do

The happiest place on Earth? Not always, according to a new report. In an exclusive with the Daily Mail , former Disney World character attendant Patrick McKee, 35, from Atlanta, Georgia, opens up about the wildest and most unforgivable behavior he witnessed while working at the theme park. McKee, who spent years assisting in character meet and greets, reveals the shocking actions of park guests and the challenges he faced. Here are five of the most surprising moments from his time at Disney, as told to the Daily Mail in their exclusive.

Parents Cutting the Line for Special Treatment Shutterstock McKee describes how overbearing parents would often try to cut lines or demand something extra for their children, creating stressful situations for staff. “Some parents thought they were entitled to special treatment just because they had a kid,” he shared. “They’d say things like, ‘My kid deserves more than others,’ and they didn’t care if it was unfair to the rest of the guests.”

Adults Throwing Tantrums Shutterstock It wasn’t just the kids acting up—adults could be just as bad. McKee recalled grown-ups having full meltdowns when their expectations weren’t met. “Picture grown adults having full-on meltdowns—it was like watching a toddler tantrum, but with much bigger stakes,” he explained. One guest even went as far as throwing a drink at McKee when told that the meet and greet for a princess had ended.

One of the most disturbing things McKee witnessed was a family lying about being part of the Make-A-Wish program to gain special benefits. "It was heartbreaking," McKee said. "The Make-A-Wish program is meant for children with life-threatening illnesses, and seeing people try to game the system was beyond disappointing." He even heard parents say things like, "I wish my kid had cancer," completely disregarding the gravity of their words.

Verbal Abuse and Disney Leadership Siding with Guests Shutterstock McKee was no stranger to verbal abuse from guests who didn’t get their way. He also revealed that Disney leadership would often side with these unruly guests, bending rules to keep them happy. “It felt like rewarding bad behavior,” McKee stated. “It undermined the boundaries I set for other guests and created inconsistency.”