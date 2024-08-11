Disney Just Announced Major Theme Park Expansions and New Attractions Worldwide

On the second night of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Experiences unveiled an array of ambitious new projects for Disney destinations around the globe. Chairman Josh D'Amaro took the stage at the "Horizons: Disney Experiences" showcase to announce the expansion of cruise ships, new themed lands, attractions, shows, and digital storytelling platforms. The event was filled with musical performances by Meghan Trainor, Shaboozey, Rita Ora, and others, making it a memorable night for Disney fans. Hwre are the top 10 takeaways about what's coming to theme parks, waterways and video game platforms worldwide, from the House of Mouse.

RELATED: Disney Is Axing "Culturally Insensitive" Character From Park After 50 Years

1 Disney Cruise Line Expansion

Disney Cruise Line will be adding four new ships to its fleet between 2027 and 2031. This expansion will increase the fleet to 13 ships, providing more opportunities for guests to experience Disney's "world-class entertainment, renowned dining, and impeccable guest service in more parts of the world."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Monsters, Inc. Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida will be home to the first full land dedicated to Monsters, Inc. This new area will feature the first suspended coaster in a Disney park, allowing guests to zoom through the door vault in the factory just like Mike and Sulley.

3 Cars Themed Area at the Magic Kingdom

The beloved Cars franchise from Pixar Animation Studios will be incorporated into a reimagined area of Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom. This area will include two new attractions: "a thrilling off-road rally race and a family-friendly attraction even the youngest racers will love."

4 Disney Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom

A new land dedicated to Disney Villains is coming to the Magic Kingdom. This area will feature two attractions, dining, and shopping, offering a unique Disney experience where "happily ever after may feel like just a distant dream."

5 Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Scheduled to open in 2027, Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom will include two new signature attractions: an Indiana Jones adventure and a journey through the Casita Madrigal from Encanto. This area will also feature a carousel with animals from various Disney stories.

6 Avatar Experience at Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure will introduce a new Avatar experience. This innovative attraction will bring the "action, excitement, and wonder of Avatar to life in a completely new and thrilling way."

7 Audio-Animatronics Figure of Walt Disney

Next year, Disneyland's Main Street Opera House will debut "Walt Disney – A Magical Life," featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney. After its initial run, it will rotate with "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."

8 Expanded Avengers Experiences

Disney parks around the world will see an expanded presence of Super Heroes. Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will double in size with two new attractions, Shanghai Disney Resort will introduce a Spider-Man thrill coaster, and Hong Kong Disneyland will expand Tomorrowland with a major new attraction featuring Spider-Man.

9 Lion King Area at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris will introduce a Lion King-themed area following the opening of World of Frozen in 2026. This new area will feature a ride-through attraction, dining, shopping, and character meet-and-greets, taking guests "down into the caves beneath Pride Rock to follow Simba on his journey from cub to king."

10 Collaboration with Epic Games

Disney announced a collaboration with Epic Games to bring Disney storytelling into the digital universe. This partnership will introduce Disney characters and stories into Fortnite, with new characters, skins, and a Marvel season featuring Doctor Doom debuting on August 16. This collaboration will showcase how "the world's most notable characters and stories will converge in one connected universe where fans can watch, play and even create Disney stories."