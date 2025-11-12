11 Best New Dillard’s Thanksgiving Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Gobble these items up before they sell out!

We’re somehow already a third of the way through November, and I don’t know about you, but my Thanksgiving decor and tablescape are nowhere near complete. (Don’t even get me started on the Thanksgiving dinner menu!) This fall holiday season, Dillard’s is stepping up the ante with stunning new Thanksgiving decor items, ranging from reversible table runners to ceramic servingware—and a majority cost less than $50. See which decor finds are catching my eye below.

1 Harvest Can-berry Dish Set

Serve your homemade cranberry sauce in style with this Harvest Can-berry Dish Set ($28), which comes with an ornate “Slice’ N Serve” silver spatula.

2 Colorful Turkey Dog Throw Pillow

Your pooch will adore this Colorful Turkey Dog Throw Pillow ($55). The cover is removable and machine washable as well.

3 Wool Fringed Throw

Available in two Thanksgiving-inspired patterns, this Wool Fringed Throw ($179) is made from machine-washable fabric that is resistant to both shrinking and pilling. The blanket is honestly so beautiful that I would use it year-round, despite its seasonal color scheme.

4 Nesting Floral Baking Dishes

Use these stunning Floral Baking Dishes ($74 for two) for freshly baked breads, mini casseroles, storing leftovers, or even serving Thanksgiving sides. I personally love that they’re nesting, maximizing storage/cabinet space.

5 Woodland Table Runner and Napkins

Eliminate tablescape stress with this Woodland Forage Squirrel and Fox Reversible Runner ($54) and matching Napkin Set ($48 per set of four). The reversible runner measures 72 inches in length and has a hunter green foliage print on the other side.

6 Festive Fall Scene Decorative Pillow

Dress up your living room with this Festive Fall Scene Decorative Pillow ($65), which is reversible with a plaid pattern.

7 Duck Embossed Green Salad Plates

Talk about making a statement, these Duck Embossed Green Salad Plates ($30 for two) are almost too pretty to eat off of.

8 Snack Divider Tray and Light-Up Turkey Figurine

Serve charcuterie bites, appetizers, and mini desserts in this kitschy Snack Divider Tray ($42). It has four sections with fun etchings that read, “Sneak a snack,” “Grab a goodie,” “Nab a nibble,” and “Snag a sweet.” And don’t forget to grab this Light-Up Turkey Figurine ($15) as the centerpiece.

9 Pheasant Coir Door Mat

As for outdoor decor, all signs point to this sophisticated Pheasant Coir Door Mat. You can’t beat the $25 price tag either.

10 Gather Metal Branch Server Set

Laugh all you want, but I think there’s something so “grown-up” about having a fancy serving utensil set, much like this Gather Metal Branch Server Set ($34).

11 Decorative Cornucopia

I know this Decorative Cornucopia ($39) is meant to be displayed, but I also think it would look so fun in the kitchen as a fruit or pastry holder—just line the insides with parchment paper or linen!