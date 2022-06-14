Delta Will Finally Let You Do This on Flights for the First Time in 2 Years
It's a boon for passengers who have suffered through stripped flying experiences.
Since COVID disrupted the travel industry more than two years ago, flying can be a real drag for passengers. Hassles include snaking security lines, canceled flights, and pared-back schedules in the face of a pilot and crew shortage. But there is a bright side, too: Some airlines are beefing up their schedules to meet demand. And some are adding or reintroducing old familiar perks from pre-pandemic days. Read on to see what Delta Air Lines passengers can look forward to on their next trip.
After a pandemic downshift, Delta has been boosting its food and drink options this year.
After reducing its in-flight food and beverage options early in the pandemic—in part as a way to reduce touch-points between crew and passengers—Delta Air Lines has been reinstating and refreshing offerings again in 2022.
Earlier this year, Delta revived hot meal service for first-class passengers on select flights that are 900 miles or greater. New entree options include ginger beer-braised osso bucco, wild mushroom ravioli, chicken cacciatore, and French bread pizza, as well as an enhanced dessert selection that ranges from ricotta cheesecake to frozen Greek yogurt with cherry syrup to a strawberry rhubarb and pretzel tart.
Plus, After reducing its offerings to a single-course meal on long-haul transoceanic international flights for its Delta One business class passengers, Delta Air Lines announced in March that it would bring back full three-course meal service on these flights.
Delta is bringing back its buy-on-board menu options in the coach cabin.
Now, Delta is bringing back more elements of the service it eliminated earlier in the pandemic. For the first time in two years, passengers traveling in coach on flights longer than 1,500 miles will once again get to purchase in-flight sustenance including snack boxes and plates, according to a company news release.
The Flight Fuel Plates include a fruit and cheese plate and a chicken salad croissant sandwich; each costs $12. Two different snack boxes will also be available for purchase in the cabin at $10 apiece. These include a better-for-you Mediterranean-style box with hummus, pita chips, dried fruit, and pitted green olives; as well as a more indulgent bistro-style box packed with sweet and savory nibbles like potato chips, gummy bears, and cookies.
Delta first-class passengers will get more menu options and the choice to choose food ahead.
Delta will also allow domestic passengers on flights longer than 900 miles to pre-select their meals again beginning next month. And that's a relief for people with dietary restrictions or preferences, given the newly available options for special menus like vegetarian or kosher.
It will also serve hot meals on flights longer than 900 miles. And the menu is more than just ho-hum: Passengers can expect options including harissa-spiced Impossible burgers and shrimp poke bowls. The pre-ordering functionality kicks off next months and will allow passengers to check out their menu options as many as five days before their scheduled flights.
Even more food-and-drink-related perks await passengers flying in premium cabins. Delta has overhauled its snack basket to include new options like Vego bears, Michel et Augustin dark chocolate cookie squares, and Miss Vickie's sea salt kettle chips.
Further, first-class passengers are once again served pre-departure beverages on any flights longer than 900 miles. (This perk rolled out earlier in June.)
Delta's food and drink overhaul highlights small, diverse businesses.
Economy-class flyers get new snack options, too. Beginning in August, snacks in this cabin will include options like lemon coconut bars from woman-owned Kate's Real Food.
This brand representation is part of Delta's overall push to highlight small businesses, suppliers from across the globe, and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands, as part of its refreshed food and drink offerings.
In recent months, Delta has announced partnerships with the nation's first Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits and added female-winemaker-helmed Imagery Estate Winery wines to its offerings.
