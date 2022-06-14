Delta Will Finally Let You Do This on Flights for the First Time in 2 Years

Since COVID disrupted the travel industry more than two years ago, flying can be a real drag for passengers. Hassles include snaking security lines, canceled flights, and pared-back schedules in the face of a pilot and crew shortage. But there is a bright side, too: Some airlines are beefing up their schedules to meet demand. And some are adding or reintroducing old familiar perks from pre-pandemic days. Read on to see what Delta Air Lines passengers can look forward to on their next trip.

After a pandemic downshift, Delta has been boosting its food and drink options this year.

After reducing its in-flight food and beverage options early in the pandemic—in part as a way to reduce touch-points between crew and passengers—Delta Air Lines has been reinstating and refreshing offerings again in 2022.

Earlier this year, Delta revived hot meal service for first-class passengers on select flights that are 900 miles or greater. New entree options include ginger beer-braised osso bucco, wild mushroom ravioli, chicken cacciatore, and French bread pizza, as well as an enhanced dessert selection that ranges from ricotta cheesecake to frozen Greek yogurt with cherry syrup to a strawberry rhubarb and pretzel tart.

Plus, After reducing its offerings to a single-course meal on long-haul transoceanic international flights for its Delta One business class passengers, Delta Air Lines announced in March that it would bring back full three-course meal service on these flights.