Costco Suffers "Biggest Satisfaction Slide" as Shoppers Favor Sam's Club, New Survey Finds

A new consumer satisfaction survey is exposing which mega-retailers have the happiest customers—and the results speak for themselves. Data suggests that shoppers are abandoning Costco for rival Sam’s Club, a trend that’s also generated buzz on Reddit. In one thread , users called Costco "awful," "chaotic," and "a nightmare," compared with Sam’s Club, which was dubbed "far superior." See how Costco measures up against its competitors below.

RELATED: "Never Again" Buy Tires From Costco, Shoppers Say: "Simply Horrendous."

A new survey looks at consumer satisfaction.

Results from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2025 found that overall customer satisfaction has increased by 0.4 percent, generating a score of 78.3 out of 100. However, some marquee brands, like Costco, experienced significant drops in their ACSI scores after failing to "invest in enhancing both their physical and digital experiences."

"Though there wasn’t much movement in retail customer satisfaction overall, we’re seeing a clear divide emerge between brands that are meeting the needs and expectations of younger consumers versus those that are falling behind," ACSI director of research emeritus Forrest Morgeson said in a press release .

"Factors like mobile shopping capabilities, website quality, and perceptions of value are becoming increasingly important, especially for the 18-25 age group, who expressed significantly lower satisfaction levels compared to older demographics," explained Morgeson.

Costco’s customer satisfaction rating dropped in 2024.

Of the 12 major supermarket chains, Costco suffered one of the "biggest satisfaction slides." The warehouse received an ACSI score of 81, a five percent drop from 2024. The significant decrease put Costco in seventh place among its competitors. But most importantly, it landed Costco behind rival Sam’s Club, whose ACSI score remains unchanged at 83.

Most grocers, including Wegmans and Walmart, saw either "satisfaction gains" or unchanged scores. The only chain whose ACSI score tanked more than Costco’s was BJ’s Wholesale Club, at six percent. A ranked list with corresponding ACSI scores can be referenced below:

Trader Joe’s and Publix (tied at 84) Sam’s Club and Wegmans (tied at 83) H-E-B and Whole Foods (tied at 82) Costco (81) Ahold Delhaize and Krogers (tied at 78) BJ’s Wholesale Club (77) Walmart (75) Giant Eagle (74)

Additionally, when broken down by region, Costco was still left out of the pack. The Northeast favors Wegmans, while Sam’s Club takes the crown in the Midwest, according to the survey’s results. In the West, Trader Joe’s ranks highest. H-E-B and Publix are tied for first in the South.

RELATED: Costco Is Opening New Locations—Here's Where and When.

Meanwhile, Sam’s Club was recognized as a leader.

Sam’s Club, however, received high remarks from customers. The chain’s general merchandise ACSI score skyrocketed by five percent, coming in at 85. This, paired with its supermarket ACSI score of (83), put Sam’s Club at the top of the leaderboard overall.

"The company’s Scan & Go service, used regularly by one in three members , has helped customers skip checkout lines completely. Sam’s Club is also piloting technology to improve the receipt checking process to get customers out the door faster," per the press release.

In a Reddit thread comparing Sam’s Club to Costco, shoppers echoed similar sentiments.

"It's a nightmare just to walk in Costco whereas Sam's I was able to actually walk down the main aisle. The scan as you go option is more convenient for me and faster for Sam's. All around the vibe of the store is much calmer and less chaotic too," wrote one consumer.

"Costco still has a few items I prefer, but overall, the shopping experience at Sams is light years ahead of Costco," reads another comment with a lot of likes.