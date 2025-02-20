Costco Jumps on the Dubai Chocolate Craze, and Shoppers Say It's "Very Addicting"

If your dream dessert is a sultry combination of milk chocolate and pistachio filling, then you need to get your hands on a Dubai chocolate bar. The rich dessert is the invention of FIX Dessert Chocolatier founder Sarah Hamouda, whose "Can’t Get Knafeh of It" bar has been duped by brands worldwide (even Lindt made a copycat version).

So, what makes the Can’t Get Knafeh of It bar so special? Its recipe is extremely unique. The bar contains milk chocolate, pistachio cream, and knafeh—a traditional Middle Eastern dessert that’s made up of "cream or akkawi cheese, shredded phyllo known as kataifi, nuts or date syrup, and orange blossom or rose water," per The New York Times .

While the Dubai chocolate craze originated overseas, many businesses here in the U.S. are now jumping on board, including Costco. The warehouse sources its Dubai chocolates from the Belgian chocolatier Bouchard. And the decadent 41-piece trays are already selling out .

Bouchard Dubai Chocolates are trending on TikTok after several eagle-eyed shoppers found the chocolate pistachio candies at Costco. The box has one pound of Dubai chocolate (41 individual pieces, with three counting as a single serving) that boasts "tradition and exotic flavors." It retails for $17.99.

“Inspired by the traditional Middle Eastern dessert knafeh, our bite-sized Dubai chocolates blend smooth pistachio cream with crunchy knafeh, enrobed in rich European chocolate. Made in Europe, it brings the magic of the Middle East region to every bite,” reads the product packaging.

“They are very addicting,” said TikTok user @costcobuys4u in her dessert review . “I love the pistachio pieces on top…The pistachio flavor is really strong and the crunchy texture of the knafeh is perfect.”

As of this reporting, the Dubai chocolates are only available at Midwest and Northeast Costco locations, Bouchard confirmed in the comments section. However, the company plans to expand its inventory to other regions in the latter half of 2025.

Shoppers are running to Costco to snag boxes of the Dubai Chocolates before they sell out for good. However, some say they’re a little turned off by the price.

“They’re good, but not worth 20 bucks to me though,” wrote one person in a Costco Reddit thread . “I’d rather just grab some real Middle Eastern sweets from local places.”

But with 41 pieces to a box, that’s “less than 50 cents per chocolate,” another countered. “Seems reasonably priced for a niche sweet treat. I’ve (regrettably) paid way more than that on high end chocolate.”

A third chimed in, “There’s a small local business around me selling ONE Dubai chocolate bar for $25...insanity.” So in this case, Costco’s dupe seems relatively affordable.

One shopper said the bite-size pieces are a “nice way to try that flavor combo and share with other people,” compared to a giant candy bar.

“We just bought a box last Thursday and they didn’t last the weekend,” joked a Costco shopper.

“The chocolates are small, glossy, and topped with crushed nuts. The outer shell is smooth and not too sweet, while the filling is creamy with mild pistachio nuttiness. The knafeh flavor is subtle, more soft than crispy,” wrote one user of the dessert’s “unique flavor combo.”

They ranked Costco’s Dubai Chocolates a “solid 7.5 out of 10.”