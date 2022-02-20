It's no secret that your makeup and skincare routines change with age. In fact, you've probably tweaked them every year since you turned 20. However, once you clear 65, you may be dealing with a range of new concerns—especially when it comes to the delicate area around your eyes. From deeper lines and wrinkles to increased dryness, there are more factors to consider when updating your regimen. Not to mention, there are a few items you may want to remove from your lineup altogether. Here, makeup and skincare experts tell us the one product you should never use on your eyes after age 65. Skipping it will practically reverse the clock.

After age 65, avoid concealer.

As you age, your skin—especially the area around your eyes—will develop more texture. This is natural, and nothing to worry about. However, you don't want to draw extra attention to it with makeup, which is why you might want to pass on heavy concealer. You may have been used to wearing concealer to hide what is going on under your eyes, but as you age this type of makeup actually does the opposite and will highlight any fine lines in this area.

"Unless you have dark circles, I would avoid putting concealer under the eyes," says professional makeup artist Mandie Brice. "Some of us get in the habit of continuing to use the same products even if they aren't necessary." Try your regular makeup routine sans concealer and see if the look is right for you.

Go for a lighter approach.

Brice acknowledges that not everyone can—or wants to—go without concealer. In that case, there are ways to wear it more naturally. "If you do need it, a cream formula applied with a fluffy brush and in just the inner and outer corners and blended to the center will do the best without being cakey and accentuating the texture around the eyes," she says.

Step up your skincare routine.

Your skin loses moisture as you age, so keeping it hydrated is key. Investing in a luxe eye cream will ensure you're applying makeup to a well-prepped base. If you want to take things up a notch, try an eye cream with retinol. "Retinol is a form of vitamin A that helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging around the eyes," says Laura Roncagli, a professional makeup artist and co-founder of MyBeautik.com. "It also helps to boost collagen production, which can help keep skin looking healthy and youthful."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Update your go-to makeup look.

Beyond concealer, the makeup you wear on your eyes can either age you or make you look younger. Another product you'll want to avoid? Anything with glitter. "Shimmers can settle into fine lines and wrinkles and make them look deeper, so I would proceed with caution when using those," says Brice.

And one you should always wear? Mascara. "It can help make your eyes look bigger and brighter," says Roncagli. Purchase a quality product that won't smudge or flake throughout the day, or add to the appearance of under-eye circles.

Most importantly, remember that nothing is off-limits. "A smoky eye done correctly can make absolutely anyone look glam, especially with a tasteful lash," says Brice. Find a makeup artist you trust and ask them to break down their method for creating an age-defying, gorgeous look.

