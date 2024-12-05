Drinking This Daily Can Add Nearly 2 Years to Your Life, New Research Shows

Historically, coffee has gotten a bad rap for its high caffeine content and its effects on our bodies. However, more and more research has come out to support the health benefits of moderate coffee consumption, including everything from protecting against Alzheimer's and dementia to reducing the risk of heart disease. And now, a new peer-reviewed paper shows that drinking a daily cup of joe can positively affect longevity.

Published in Ageing Research Reviews, the paper reviewed over 50 international studies that "have already observed coffee’s potential role in mitigating against all-cause mortality," according to a press release. It specifically looked at coffee's effect on those 65 and older.

The collection of studies, which account for varying geographic regions and ethnicities, shows that coffee intake can reduce the risk of several major causes of mortality. These include cerebrovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and cancer, as well as "functional" issues such as memory loss, depression, and frailty in elderly adults.

"The new review found that regular coffee consumption adds an average of 1.8 years of healthy living to a person’s life—meaning not only do they live longer, but also healthier lives," notes the press release.

The review also suggests that much of the current guidance, which recommends reduced coffee consumption in older populations, should be reevaluated.

"Our review underlines the role regular, moderate coffee consumption can play in mediating against the biological mechanisms which naturally slow or fail as we get older—triggering a range of potential health issues and comorbidities," said lead author Rodrigo Cunha.

Cunha continued, "And there is still room to understand more about exactly how these mechanisms work, as well as which individuals may be biologically pre-disposed to benefitting most from coffee’s interactions with them."

Since this review did not include original research, further studies could be helpful in cementing coffee's role as a longevity tool. However, there is already growing evidence.

For example, a 2015 article published by the American Heart Association (AHA) found that those who drank caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee had a lower risk of total mortality.

Many accounts state that the reason for this is the high antioxidant content in coffee. "Antioxidants reduce oxidative stress in the body and protect against cell damage, helping us slow down and reverse premature aging," Daryl Gioffre, DO, CN, a certified nutritionist, gut health specialist, and author of Get Off Your Sugar, previously explained to Best Life.

In fact, a 2004 article published in The Journal of Nutrition found that, for most people, "the single greatest contributor to [their] total antioxidant intake was coffee."

As for how much coffee you should be drinking, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) says 400 milligrams a day is safe. This works out to about two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking certain medications, however, this recommendation may not apply to you. Always talk to your doctor about adjusting any of your dietary habits.