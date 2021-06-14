See Ewan McGregor's Daughter on the Red Carpet After Scary Dog Attack

Actor Ewan McGregor and production designer Eve Marvakis' oldest daughter Clara McGregor is a successful model, actor, and producer. Recently, Clara had a scary experience when she was attacked by a dog, leaving bite marks across Clara's face. While most people would rest at home following a frightening incident that sent them to the hospital, Clara pulled it together and hit the red carpet for her movie premiere. Read on to see Clara at the A-list event following her dog attack.

Clara McGregor attended her movie premiere with a dog bite on her face.

Clara didn't let gruesome dog bites stop her from making it to her Friday night plans. On June 13, she shared glamorous, professional photos from the premiere of The Birthday Cake on Instagram, as well as one slightly less glamorous shot from a hospital bed. "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet," she captioned a carousel of photos from the Las Vegas premiere. Clara looks stunning posing on the red carpet in a Fendi suit, brazenly baring her bites. In the caption, the star also promoted The Birthday Cake, which comes out June 18. Clara was a co-producer on the film and also has a small role.

Clara's famous friends shared supportive comments about her look.

A handful of Clara's famous friends sent words of support and commented on how wonderful she looked in the photos, despite the incident. Fellow model Kaia Gerber wrote, "You're so bada**." Shameless actor and The Birthday Cake star Jeremy Allen White added, "Looks tough." The Mob Museum, which hosted the event, also commented, "You are the best!!" with a heart emoji.

The model has been moving toward a career in acting and producing.

The 25-year-old has recently shifted into acting and producing more heavily. Modeling "started with my interest in photography, but then my interests shifted, and I got more into acting," Clara told W Magazine in 2017. "I've always wanted to expand what I was doing, and I really love fashion; modeling just seemed like it went hand-in-hand with acting and photography."

Recently, Clara founded the production house Deux Dames Entertainment with her friend Vera Bulder. Currently, Clara and her dad Ewan are collaborating on a screenplay she wrote inspired by her own experience with addiction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows a father and daughter on a road trip to take her to rehab. Ewan is set to be the executive producer.

Clara has three younger siblings.

Ewan and Marvakis went through a very public separation in 2017 after 22 years of marriage, amid photos of Ewan kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. McGregor and Winstead are still together. While his oldest daughters were vocal about their disappointment in Ewan's actions at first, the family has mended, Ewan told The New York Times.

The exes share four children together. Jamyan McGregor lives a more private life as a college student, while 19-year-old Esther McGregor is a model, tattoo artist, and singer with French Thyme. The youngest sibling, Anouk McGregor, is 10 years old.

