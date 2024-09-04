Skip to content
Saving Money
The Cheapest Gas Prices in America—Ranked by State in New Survey

Here’s where you get the best—and worst—bang for your buck.

Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 04, 2024
Unless you live in a major metropolis with decent, reliable public transport, chances are gas prices are an issue never far from your mind—or your budget. With millions of Americans relying on their cars to get them around every day, cheap gas becomes the elusive unicorn to many. As of August 2024, the highest gas prices in the U.S are in Hawaii, at an eye-watering $4.67 per gallon. But what about the lowest? Read on to discover the most financially-friendly states for gas in America, ranked from number 10 to the number one cheapest in the nation, as per AAA.

10. Kansas

The average price for regular gas in Kansas is $3.022 per gallon. This is quite a bit cheaper than the national average of $3.325.

9. Missouri

The average price for regular gas in Missouri is $2.999 per gallon. Missouri also has the sixth lowest cost of living in the U.S.

8. Arkansas

The average price for regular gas in Arkansas is $2.966 per gallon. Arkansas also has the honor of having the second lowest cost of living in the U.S.

7. South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina

The average price for regular gas in South Carolina is $2.962 per gallon. Property costs are on average 21% lower in South Carolina compared to the rest of the nation.

6. Louisiana

The average price for regular gas in Louisiana is $2.925 per gallon. According to MIT’s calculator, two working adults with three children must each make $25.99 for a living wage.

5. Alabama

The average price for regular gas in Alabama is $2.921 per gallon. According to Zillow, the average property price in Alabama is $232,529.

4. Tennessee

The average price for regular gas in Tennessee is $2.905 per gallon. Housing in Tennessee is approximately 18% lower than the national average.

3. Oklahoma

The average price for regular gas in Oklahoma is $2.892 per gallon. Fuel taxes in Oklahoma are lower than in most states.

2. Texas

The average price for regular gas in Texas is $2.873 per gallon. "Crude oil prices are $15 less a barrel. If crude oil prices stay down, we will likely see gas prices on the retail level stay down," Daniel Armbruster from AAA Texas tells Fox4.

1. Mississippi

city skyline and Mississippi Stat Capitol Building in Jackson, Mississippi17 | MississippiShutterstock

We have a winner! Mississippi is home to the cheapest gas in the entire nation, with an average price of $2.851 per gallon for regular gas thanks to lower taxes on fuel. “All state and federal excise taxes are included in the ‘pump price’ a consumer pays,” Matt Bogue, vice president for Dutch Oil Company, tells The Dispatch. “Federal taxes and fees are the same everywhere (18.4 cents per gallon on gas), but state taxes/fees can vary dramatically.”


