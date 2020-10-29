Culture

The Celebrity Whose Political Opinion Americans Trust Most, Survey Says

A new survey has discovered which star has the most trusted political opinion in America.

By Kali Coleman
October 29, 2020
Celebrities have a lot of influence over the general public, whether it's about what to watch, what to wear, what to eat, or even, who to vote for. Yes, Hollywood tends to have a lot of political pull, but which celebrities do Americans trust most when it comes to voting? In a new survey, conducted by Whitman Insight Strategies and MRC Data in partnership with DISQO, researchers talked to more than 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13. They found that 12 percent of voters admitted that a celebrity had influenced their opinion in regards to the upcoming 2020 election, according to The Hollywood Reporter—and it turns out, a lot of them had the same celebrity voting mentors. Read on to find out which celebrities were ranked most trustworthy by all voters, across party lines, and for more celebrities getting deep in politics, here's what Kanye West Had to Say On Jennifer Aniston's Comment About Voting for Him.

4
LeBron James

LeBron James top-earning celebs
Shutterstock

For many Americans, LeBron James is the face of voting. The survey found that the majority of respondents overall said that he has done the most out of any celebrity to raise awareness and motivate people to vote. He also ranked as the fourth most trustworthy celebrity when it comes to political or social issues in America. Among Black voters, he is the most trustworthy (67 percent) and he's also the most likely to sway Gen Z voters (22 percent). And for more political stars, these are the 11 Celebrities You Didn't Know Ran for Office.

3
Oprah Winfrey

craziest hollywood rumors
Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey was voted third most trustworthy among all American voters when it comes to political or social issues. Her sway was strongest among Democratic voters, ranking as the most trustworthy by that group with 55 percent. However, she did not rank among the four most trustworthy celebrities according to Republican voters. Another group of voters where did have pull though was among the Black and LGBTQ+ communities. Both of these groups ranked her as second most trustworthy with 55 percent and 43 percent, respectively. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson
Shutterstock

According to the American voters surveyed, Dwayne Johnson is the second most trustworthy celebrity when it comes to political or social issues. He's trusted by both Democratic and Republican voters, coming in third (47 percent) and fourth (41 percent), respectively. Johnson's trustworthiness is noteworthy for this election, as it is the first year he's ever endorsed a presidential candidate. In September, he posted a YouTube video where he publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And for more from Johnson's social media feed, check out The Rock Just Posted the Cutest Throwback Photo of Him at 7 Years Old.

1
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks
Shutterstock

Tom Hanks may just be the most trusted man in America. Among the American voters surveyed, Hanks was named the celebrity whose opinion was trusted the most in regards to political or social issues with 49 percent. Like The Rock, both parties trust his opinion: Hanks was second most trusted by Democrats at 53 percent and third most trusted by Republicans at 42 percent. He and wife, Rita Wilson, have publicly supported the Biden campaign. And for more beloved celebrities you may have something in common with, here's The Biggest Star Who's the Same Age as You.

