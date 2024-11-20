Can You Do a Single Pull-Up? Here's What is Means if You Can't

Doing pull-ups—even a single one—is a sign of more than just arm strength. Pull-ups engage a number of muscles in the body, and are indicative of strong core strength. “A pull up is performed with an overhand grip (palms facing away from you) with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart,” says fitness educator, personal trainer and health coach Kinsey Mahaffey, MPH, via NASM . “Biomechanically, pull ups use shoulder adduction as the elbows pull down and back from the sides during the movement, training the lats and upper back in a slightly different way than chin ups. Pull ups use the lats, rhomboids, traps, shoulders, posterior deltoids, and brachialis. Because of the overhand grip, your lats will do the majority of the work since they are getting less help from the biceps.”

The lats (latissimus dorsi muscle) is one of the largest muscles on the back, important for good posture and a strong core. A strong core is crucial for mobility and stability. “Bending to put on shoes or scoop up a package, turning to look behind you, sitting in a chair, or simply standing still — these are just a few of the many mundane actions that rely on your core and that you might not notice until they become difficult or painful,” says Harvard Health . “Even basic activities of daily living — bathing or dressing, for example — call on your core.”

If you can't do a single pull-up, it can indicate areas where your strength or mobility may be limited. Pull-ups require a combination of upper-body strength, core stability, and grip strength, as well as proper shoulder mobility. A lack of ability to perform one may suggest weaker lats, rhomboids, or traps, insufficient core engagement, or grip strength that needs improvement. It could also point to body composition as a factor, as pull-ups require lifting your own body weight against gravity. The inability to do a pull-up doesn't mean you're unfit—it simply highlights areas to focus on, with exercises like assisted pull-ups, resistance band work, or strength training targeting key muscle groups to build the foundation for this functional movement.

So why should you do pull-ups regularly? There are many perks, including stronger biceps, grip strength, posture, defined muscles, and more. “There are so many benefits, not only physically, but mentally, which is why I am so passionate about them,” Angela Gargano, CPT, tells Women's Health . “It’s a functional movement that creates strength in a natural way using minimal equipment.”

Pull-ups are a resistance exercise, which affects more than just physical health. Studies show regular strength training also impacts cognitive and mental health, helping prevent decline. “The interplay between physical and mental health is a dynamic relationship that cannot be ignored,” says Christina Sauder, MS, via Vail Health . “Numerous studies have demonstrated the positive impact of strength training on mental health. Engaging in resistance exercises stimulates the release of endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators. This not only reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression but also enhances cognitive function including in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. Numerous studies demonstrate the link between a loss of muscle mass as we age and cognitive decline, speaking to the importance of maintaining strength especially as we age.”

If you want to work on your pull-up technique, here’s how it’s done, according to Mahaffey:

Hang from the bar with a firm grip, palms facing away.

Engage your shoulder blades by pulling them down and back.

Initiate the movement by pulling your elbows down to lift your body.

Aim to get your chin over the bar, without arching your back excessively.

Lower yourself down in a controlled manner to complete one repetition.







