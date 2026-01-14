10 Dog Breeds That Are Naturally Calm and Easygoing, According to Veterinarians

Veterinarians say these dog breeds are naturally calm, relaxed, and easygoing.

Choosing the right dog for you is a huge decision. Owning a pet, especially a dog, is a fair amount of work, but certainly worth it! Some breeds tend to generally have a more relaxed, easy-going, and calm demeanor. Dr. Seth Vredenburg, DVM, Lead Teletriage Veterinarian at Kinship weighs in, giving his opinion on the 10 best dog breeds that tend to be naturally calm and easy-going.

1 Tibetan Spaniel

Dr. Vredenburg suggests a Tibetan Spaniel for those looking for a tamer breed. “Originally bred as guard dogs for Buddhist monks, this breed is incredibly calm, intelligent, and fairly easy to please,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “They are great companions and can be trained for activities like agility or obedience competitions. Despite their small stature, they are very observant and great watchdogs as well.”

2 Irish Wolfhound

For a bigger dog that’s a gentle giant, Dr. Vredenburg says to go with an Irish Wolfhound. “A giant breed may not always be top of mind as calm, however, the Irish Wolfhound fits the bill. They are intelligent and learn very quickly without the stubbornness of some other larger breeds,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “They are warm and affectionate towards family and friends, but aren’t the type to be a great guard dog, if that’s what you want.”

3 Greyhound

Greyhounds tend to come up a lot in conversation when it comes to generally more relaxed breeds. “Don’t let their speed fool you, Greyhounds are content to just laze around the house. This gentle, calm breed is just as happy on the couch as they are sprinting and doesn’t need excessive exercise,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “They are comfortable with family and close friends but can be timid with new people and situations.”

4 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

My best friend has two and they are big couch potatoes. They’re great dogs that love to snuggle, with a fairly chill personality. “This elegant breed is a great companion and one that thrives on a human bond. Cavaliers are a small breed that is calm and gentle, well-suited for a family household,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “However, there is a risk of a congenital defect in this breed called caudal occipital malformation, which can lead to a misshapen skull and neurologic issues. With this in mind, it’s important to ensure you do your research to find a reputable breeder.”

5 Pekingese

Pekingese are wonderfully snuggly, and tend to be happy just vegging with their owner. “This small breed is less than athletic and is happy to be a furry, cuddly companion,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “Calm and gentle, Pekingese are great family dogs and don’t require much in the form of exercise. They may need a bit more grooming than other breeds, but a few brushing sessions a week will only strengthen your bonds.”

6 Newfoundland

Newfoundlands have a reputation of being a great option for families, according to Dr. Vredenburg. “These immense dogs are fantastic with kids and are often dubbed the nanny dog,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “While they are a large breed, they are intelligent and easy to train. Great with children and happy to either play in the yard or lounge indoors, they make excellent family dogs.”

7 Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are generally quite cuddly and loving, great for families looking for a relaxed, small dog, according to experts. “Shih Tzu are an adorable, affectionate breed well-suited for families,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “This small breed is sturdy, well-built, and a bit goofy. They are great for apartment living and bring joy to those who interact with them outside the house as well!”

8 Basset Hound

With a face that’s hard not to love, a basset hound is another great option, according to the experts. “Known for their dopey look, this breed is a great dog for those who want a laid-back pup,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “While calm and quiet at home, Bassets can be stubborn and vocal when out and during daily activities. They may not be the cuddliest breed out there, however, they are steadfastly loyal.”

9 Mastiff

If you’re looking for a big dog that’s also loving and relaxed, Dr. Vredenburg suggests a mastiff. “There are many different mastiff breeds, most of which are very laid back and excellent family members,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “These giant breeds are family-focused and can be a great addition with the right training. While smart and laid-back, they are also effective guard dogs and require training to remain well-behaved outside the house.”

10 Welsh Corgi

Welsh Corgis are known for being loyal, sweet, and generally more relaxed, just happy to be with their family. “The Corgi is truly a people dog and loves to be with and please their parents,” Dr. Vredenburg said. “They are happy to play indoors or in a small yard or park, but don’t need much exercise. Corgis are happy to curl up on the couch with you at the end of the day while you watch TV or read a book.”