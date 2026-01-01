10 Best Dog Breeds for Senior First-Time Dog Owners, According to Veterinarians

Veterinarians share the dog breeds best suited to senior first-time owners.

If you didn’t have pets growing up, but you’re looking for a companion later in life, there are plenty of breeds that are great for seniors looking to be first time dog owners. “The best dog breeds for seniors are those that tend to be calm, manageable in size, and whose energy matches their owners, are easy to train, and are generally healthy,” Dr. Antje Joslin, Veterinarian Consultant at Dogtopia, said. “Vets also consider overall health, medical needs, grooming needs, and lifespan, since these directly affect both the dog’s quality of life and the owner’s ability to care for them.” Here are the breeds that experts recommend going with if you’re a first time dog owner later in life.

1 Mixed Breed

Mixed-breed adult or senior dogs (shelter adoptions) are certainly worth checking out while looking for the right breed. “Skip the difficult puppy stage and give an adult dog a stable home with more predictable behavior and energy levels,” Dr. Joslin said. “Mixed breeds can have fewer inherited medical problems.”

2 Poodles

Poodles may be slightly high maintenance, but they’re smart and make wonderful companions. “Poodles are a highly intelligent and easy-to-train breed. They are a non-shedding breed but require regular grooming,” Dr. Joslin said. “They adapt well to apartment living and travel well.”

3 Pug

Pugs with their adorable, cute little scrunched faces, are an ideal companion for first time dog owners. “Pugs are loving, humorous, loyal, and social dogs,” Dr. Joslin said. “They have low exercise demands and low maintenance grooming needs. They appreciate lifestyles with routine [and] can live easily in apartments.”

4 Shih Tzu

A Shih Tzu is another expert recommended breed for seniors. Shih Tzus are calm, happy, and social dogs,” Dr. Joslin said. “They have minimal exercise needs and are quiet and loving lap dogs. They need regular grooming to maintain a healthy hair coat.”

5 Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are so sweet and loving, perfect for a first time dog owner. “Golden Retrievers are well-suited for active seniors who want a walking or hiking companion,” Dr. Joslin said. “They are kind, patient, and loyal. They do shed and need to be groomed regularly.”

6 Adult Greyhound

The Adult Greyhound is another breed that’s would work well for first time owners. “Adult greyhounds have surprisingly low energy. They do appreciate some daily exercise, but are otherwise happy couch potatoes,” Dr. Joslin said. “They are quiet and gentle companions.”

7 Chihuahua

A sweet, tiny Chihuahua is a great option for seniors, looking for their first dog to be compact and cuddly. “Chihuahua are small, lightweight dogs with low energy requirements that are happy to play indoors or go for short walks,” Dr. Joslin said. “They often form a strong emotional bond with one person and are very loyal and affectionate. They do well in apartments or smaller homes.”

8 Bichon Frise

A Bichon Frise is another wonderful breed to consider, according to the experts. “Bichons are cheerful, friendly, and adaptable dogs with manageable energy levels,” Dr. Joslin said. “They are non-shedding but require regular grooming and do well with consistent routines.”

9 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is great for seniors looking for a loyal companion. “Cavaliers are gentle, affectionate dogs that thrive on companionship,” Dr. Joslin said. “They have moderate exercise needs that are easily met with daily walks and adapt well to quiet or apartment living.”

10 Miniature Schnauzer

A Miniature Schnauzer is another reliable option for first time dog owners. “Miniature Schnauzers are loyal, intelligent, and easy to train,” Dr. Joslin said. “They have moderate exercise needs and are a sturdy yet manageable size for senior owners.”