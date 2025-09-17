3 Burlington Shopping Changes Happening This Month

With grocery prices soaring and tariffs affecting nearly all household purchases, Americans are turning to off-price retailers to weather the storm. According to PYMNTS, stores like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Ross, and Burlington have reported strong sales quarters as of late. In fact, Burlington had an “extraordinarily strong” second quarter of fiscal-year 2026, which ended Aug. 2. PYMNTS notes that the company “saw year-over-year increases of 10 percent in total sales and 5 percent in comparable store sales.” And it looks like Burlington is poised to ride this wave of success, as they’ve just announced three shopping changes coming to stores.

1. Burlington stores are getting a new layout.

Burlington currently operates 1,115 stores in 46 states, as well as in Washington, D.C. , and Puerto Rico. About half of these stores have already received a “refreshed in-store shopping experience,” with the rest on track to get there by the end of 2026, according to a press release.

What does this mean, exactly? The newly designed stores seek to make the shopping experience more pleasant and streamlined. They have open layouts, better organized aisles, and new signage to help shoppers locate trends and popular items.

“Now, instead of a difficult-to-navigate and endless sea of racks, you’ll find a store layout that’s much more welcoming, inviting, exciting,” CEO Michael O’Sullivan said on a recent earnings call.

2. Burlington is digging into its pre-tariff merchandise to keep prices low.

A great deal of foresight might be the difference between Burlington and other retailers when it comes to weathering the tariff storm.

Reporting on Burlington’s strong second quarter, Yahoo! Finance noted that the company “built a significant cushion of reserve inventory, which increased to 50 percent of total inventory from 41 percent a year ago, by purchasing large volumes of pre-tariff merchandise to protect future margins.”

In other words, Burlington stocked up on merchandise before tariffs hit so that it’s able to keep prices low for shoppers.

“To counter tariff-related cost pressure, Burlington is remixing assortments, negotiating with vendors, selectively raising prices, accelerating inventory turnover, and pursuing aggressive expense controls,” Yahoo! continued. “Management remains confident that these actions, together with its value-focused off-price model and strong reserve inventory, will help Burlington sustain and even expand margins despite ongoing tariff uncertainty.”

3. Burlington is opening 60 new stores this fall.

As Best Life reported in May, Burlington acquired the lease assignments for 45 JOANN stores after the fabric retailer filed for bankruptcy in early 2025. Now, Burlington has announced that it’s opening 60 stores by Nov. 1:

Arizona

Phoenix: 7333 W Thomas Rd (Oct. 10)

Phoenix: 4255 W Thunderbird Rd (Oct. 17)

California

City of Industry: 21640 Valley Boulevard (Oct. 3)

Colton: 1080 S. Mount Vernon Avenue (Oct. 24)

Fresno: 4895 E Cesar Chavez Blvd (Oct. 10)

Lancaster: 1070 W Avenue K (Nov. 1)

Merced: 3138 R Street (Oct. 10)

Montclair: 5200 Moreno St (Oct. 24)

North Highlands: 3615 Elkhorn Blvd (Sept. 19)

Visalia: 720 W. Riggin Ave (Oct. 10)

Connecticut

East Haven: 78 Frontage Rd (Oct. 17)

North Haven: 380 Universal Dr N (Oct. 24)

Florida

Coconut Creek: 4847 Coconut Creek Pkwy (Nov. 1)

Orlando: 7873 S Orange Blossom Trl (Oct. 17)

Tampa: 13123 N Dale Mabry Highway (Sept. 19)

Georgia

Atlanta: 3303 Buford Hwy NE (Oct. 17)

Dalton: 1335 W Walnut Ave (Oct. 24)

Fort Oglethorpe: 2625 Battlefield Pkwy (Oct. 10)

Lawrenceville: 860 Duluth Hwy (Oct. 17)

Idaho

Idaho Falls: 3011 S 25th Street East (Oct. 24)

Illinois

Algonquin: 175 Randall Rd (Oct. 3)

Chicago: 7507 N Clark St (Oct. 24)

Chicago: 2554 N Narragansett Ave (Nov. 1)

Kentucky

Louisville: 6801 Dixie Highway (Oct. 3)

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 10505 S Mall Drive (Oct. 24)

New Orleans: 500 Port of New Orleans Place (Oct. 24)

Maine

Bangor: 6 Bangor Mall Blvd (Sept. 26)

Maryland

Parkville: 1959 E Joppa Road (Nov. 1)

Massachusetts

Revere: 151 VFW Parkway (Nov. 1)

Michigan

Grandville: 4655 Canal Ave SW (Oct. 3)

Livonia: 13477 Middlebelt Road (Oct. 24)

Ypsilanti: 3150 Carpenter Rd (Oct. 10)

Minnesota

St. Paul: 2089 Old Hudson Rd (Nov. 1)

Missouri

Wentzville: 1927 Wentzville Pkwy (Oct. 17)

Nevada

Las Vegas: 5055 W Sahara Ave (Oct. 17)

Reno: 1901 Silverada Blvd. (Nov. 1)

New Jersey

North Bergen: 3129 John F. Kennedy Blvd (Oct. 10)

New Mexico

Albuquerque: 9500 Montgomery Blvd NE (Nov. 1)

New York

Bay Shore: 1851 Sunrise Hwy (Oct. 10)

Irondequoit: 2255 East Ridge Road (Oct. 3)

Rego Park: 61-35 Junction Blvd (Oct. 3)

North Carolina

Arden: 11 McKenna Rd (Nov. 1)

Ohio

Warrensville Heights: 4063 Richmond Road (Oct. 3)

Pennsylvania

Allentown: 3300 Lehigh Street (Nov. 1)

Glenolden: 20 N MacDade Blvd (Oct. 24)

Warrington: 1015 N Main Street (Sept. 19)

Puerto Rico

Carolina: Los Colobos II Carretera 3 KM 14.1 (Nov. 1)

Juncos: 1 State Road 31 (Nov. 1)

Mayaguez: 975 Eugenio María de Hostos Avenue (Nov. 1)

South Carolina

Columbia: 6880 Garners Ferry Rd (Nov. 1)

Tennessee

Antioch: 5305 Hickory Hollow Pkwy. (Oct. 17)

Kingsport: 2626 East Stone Drive (Oct. 10)

Texas

Arlington: 5781 SW Green Oaks Blvd (Nov. 1)

Brownsville: 1601 E Price Rd. (Nov. 1)

Houston: 4743 Hwy 6 N (Oct. 3)

Houston: 8210 Kirby Dr (Oct. 24)

Lake Jackson: 125 Highway 332 W (Nov. 1)

Laredo: 2420 Bob Bullock Loop (Sept. 26)

McAllen: 3300 W Expressway 83 (Oct. 24)

Washington